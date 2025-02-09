Ex-champion motorbike racer jailed for raping seven-year-old girl

SWLSpredator – By Jack Fifield and Jack Tooth

An ex-champion motorbike racing driver has been jailed for 18 years after raping and sexually assaulting a seven-year old girl.

Connor Behan, 33, of Newcastle-Under-Lyme, Staffs., raced superbikes between 2004 and 2015, becoming the Irish road race super twins champion in 2014.

He was jailed for 18 years and handed a restraining order at Chester Crown Court on Friday (7/2) following years of abuse.

Judge Michael Leeming said: “You accept no responsibility for your actions and you continue to deny them but I cannot accept it.

“You have no awareness, you have no empathy, and there is an element of victim-blaming throughout your pre-sentence report.”

The former Isle of Man TT rider came to the attention of police in 2022, after the victim reported him to her teacher.

Using a seminal detection dog, police found traces of the disgraced rider’s semen on a blanket owned by the victim.

Denying all charges, he was found guilty of rape, sexual assault, and engaging in sexual activity in front of a child following a week-long trial last year.

The jury heard how Behan had sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions, starting in May 2019, when the victim was just seven years old.

At sentencing, prosecutor Mark Connor said the victim suffered physically and psychologically from the abuse.

A victim statement said: “As a result of it I cannot be close to anyone.

“It affects everything and I take it out on my family and on my friends.”

Defending, Adam Watkins said Behan had an issue with drinking and drug-taking due to the death of his father.

He added: “It does not explain or excuse his conduct but it is an idea of his difficulties at the time.”

Behan will remain on the Sex Offenders Register for the rest of his life.

ENDS

Source link