Ex-homeless man raises $120,000 to build tiny homes on wheels for rough sleepers

A former-homeless man has raised $120k to make tiny mobile homes for rough sleepers – only to be served a cease and desist by the city.

Ryan Donais, 38, became homeless aged 18 and was forced to sleep on the streets.

His experiences inspired his idea to build the tiny homes – which are made from fiberglass reinforced plastic and feature a bed, desk, storage, a sink and camping toilet.

Ryan has made five tiny homes – costing around $10k each – so far to help tackle the homelessness problems in Toronto, Canada.

But he’s now been told by the City of Toronto officials he is breaking the law by putting his warm and safe Tiny Homes in public parks.

He received a cease and desist letter which threatened to remove the tiny homes from the parks they are located in, if Ryan doesn’t do it himself.

Ryan, a health and safety inspector said: ‘’It comes from lived experience. I’ve slept outside. I’ve been there.

‘’When I was outside, I was scared to go to sleep – I wanted to be somewhere where I wasn’t vulnerable’.

‘’It’s not dignified…there’s nothing lower than being on the ground.

Speaking of the ban, he said: ‘’I was upset. They could have come to me for open dialogue.’

‘’They said I was ‘installing structures’ which is 100% untrue. It’s like calling a Honda Civic a structure’.

‘’As long as there is room for tents there is room for homes.

‘‘We’ve got five homes in Toronto – so that’s five people who are doing much better because of it.”

Ryan came up with the idea after the pandemic after he saw a huge rise of homelessness and “tent towns” popping up around the city.

He crowded funded $120k and started building the homes eight months ago and has now made five homes.

The homes are water proof, insulated, come with a fan, window and door.

They also have a desk, bed, sofa and storage.

He builds the homes in his spare time and says each one costs around $10,000 in materials and takes around 30 hours of work.

Ryan has been able to help a woman who had resorted to sleeping on street grids to keep warm and a man with throat cancer who found breathing outside excruciating.

He said: ‘’He’s the first person where the home saved his life.

‘’When you’re in a tent and it’s snowing or raining, rodents chew holes in your tent and come in. Toronto has rats that weigh two kilos.”

But City of Toronto isn’t happy.

Russell Baker, media Relations and issues management, said: “We recognize and appreciate the care Torontonians want to show to people in need.

“City staff have had ongoing dialogue with the owner of Tiny Tiny Homes and have explained these structures cannot remain in St. James Park or on City property. The owner has been asked to coordinate removal of the structures.

“Under municipal bylaws, structures are not permitted in any City park or on right of way. These structures, which have not been approved by the City, create potential safety risks for those living in them and those living in the surrounding area.

“If the steps outlined to the business owner are not taken, the City will consider next steps as appropriate.

“The City remains committed to providing critical services to people experiencing homelessness and building housing, while ensuring that residents are safe and communities have use of Toronto’s greenspaces.”

Ryan is now petitioning to keep his tiny homes standing, which has now reached over 19k signatures, and can be found at: change.org/TinyTinyHomes.




































