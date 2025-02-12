Expert Reveals How You Can Upgrade That Luxury Rental Car for Less

Bag a car rental upgrade and pay less for it with this expert’s insights

Key Points:

Car rental specialist reveals in-the-know tricks for upgrading your rented wheels without paying OTT for the privilege

Tips include booking the smallest car, picking up late in the day, and being friendly

Expert explains reveals that by upgrading your car rental, the company can promote their brand as you drive around – a win-win situation

Whether it’s on a train, plane, or automobile, everyone loves an upgrade – especially if it comes at a discount, or is free. Getting your rental car upgraded for less isn’t always easy, however. Unless you know what you’re doing, you won’t know how to drive away with a smile.

“You need to lease a vehicle for work, or you want to hire a car on that fun, sunny holiday. An upgrade to a higher-spec rental vehicle would just ice the cake, right? – and the kids will likely love it,” says Harry Anapliotis – CEO of Rental Center Crete “But how do you nab that fancy upgrade without paying through the nose for it?”

Below, Harry explains how to snag a luxury rental car upgrade for less.

The Rental Car Professional’s Upgrade Tips

The expert reveals how you can grab a car rental upgrade without paying big bucks.

“We all love a little luxury, and when it comes without a giant price tag, we feel like kids in a candy store. If you daydream about upgrading your rental from a humdrum runaround to something sleek and sporty with gadgets galore and a posh badge on the front, here are some of my top tips for living that dream,” continues Harry.

To bag your rental car upgrade on a budget …

1. Size matters: Pre-book the smallest and cheapest car class late in the day.

“If you do this at the last minute, you’re more likely to get an upgrade if the rental company doesn’t have that vehicle available – which may happen because many people will have already booked the cheapest car available.”

2. Pick up your rental vehicle late in the day: This makes it more likely to find a car that has been returned earlier that day that can be used as an upgrade.

3. Be loyal: Regular clients who join the car rental company loyalty program are often given preferential treatment, and are more likely to be offered upgrades.

“Loyalty programs are a great way to get a better ride for less. The longer you use the same car rental company the more likely they will be to offer you membership of their loyalty program if they have one. But join one asap to get the best deals going.”

4. Be friendly: Good manners can get you a lot in life.

“Arrogant, pushy people may get some things in life, but frequent rental car upgrades may not be one of them. Be courteous and you may enjoy the benefits.”

5. Rent off-peak: When demand is low during off peak times, car rental companies are more likely to offer upgrades to utilise and advertise available vehicles.

“Out of season vacations are cheaper in most ways than prime time holidays. That goes for car rentals too. Out of season, you are more likely to get a car upgrade for less because the rental company wants to keep all their vehicles in good running order – and when you drive a leased vehicle, you are a mobile advert for the company you leased it from. If the car is awesome, the ad will be more effective.”

6. Promotions: Some car rental companies offer limited-time upgrade deals or special discounts from time to time.

“Keep your eye on these deals and make the most of them to grab that upgrade.”

CEO of Rental Centre Crete, Harry Anapliotis, comments:

“Whether you’re a frequent business traveller or an occasional vacation car renter, these tips will help you elevate your ride without busting your budget. My top tip out of all of them is to join the vehicle leasing company’s loyalty program asap. Premium car rental companies offer loyalty programs that are free to join, and loyalty program members are usually first in line for rental car upgrades ahead of customers who aren’t part of the loyalty program.”

“Bear in mind that by upgrading you, car leasing companies are also promoting themselves if their vehicles are branded. They prefer people driving around in their best vehicles – it’s essentially free advertising. That may work in your favour when you angle for a car upgrade for less bucks. Have a great trip, enjoy the premium ride and take good care on the road!”