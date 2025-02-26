Close Menu
    Explosive scenes show British commandos firing mortars in Arctic

    Explosive scenes show British Army commandos firing mortars in the Arctic.

    Mortar Troop of 45 Commando launched an array of ordinance from Royal Marine Commando Viking all-terrain vehicles.

    The troops took position “nestled in a valley high in the Norwegian mountain” last week for the exercise prepping for war in the region.

    29 Commando Royal Artillery also operated a 105mm Light Gun during the Commando Force training.

    The MOD said: “The UK Commando Force is reaffirming its commitment to the high north by deploying to the Arctic circle for Winter Deployment 25.

    “Over 2,000 service personnel consisting of Royal Marines, 24 Commando Royal Engineers, 29 Commando Royal Artillery, Commando Helicopter Force and various other supporting units have been deployed to Northern Norway to hone their skills in arctic conditions.”

    The UK has conducted cold-weather training in Norway for over 50 years. The MOD add: “The UK is one of only a small number of nations capable of operating in this demanding environment.”












