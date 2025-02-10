Family devastated after dog killed by train during boarding stay

SWLNdog

A ‘devastated family are calling for ‘tighter controls’ after their pet ran off and was killed by a train during a home boarding stay.

Ellie and Simon Chudleigh, who live in Wiltshire, have been left grieving for their golden retriever, Honey, who was killed at 10-months old after running for more than 1,000 metres.

She was staying with the licenced boarding home We Are Happy Dogs at the time.

The pair were away in New York for Simon’s birthday – in their first holiday abroad for 14 years – and left their larger dogs Honey and Meg with the boarding home late last November.

However, on the second day of their trip, the couple received a call to deliver the devastating news Honey had been killed by a train after fleeing from where she was being walked off lead.

Honey, who was permitted to be walked off the lead, had been missing for around an hour when she was discovered in horrific circumstances.

Ellie said: “We returned from our holiday to collect Honey’s ashes. This should never have happened.

“Whilst we gave permission for Honey to go off lead, we expected the dog boarders to use better judgement as to where and when Honey was let off lead.

“They had only known her for two days and although the train tracks were not right next to where they walked, she should never have been able to access train tracks whilst in their care.

“The distance that Honey ran is easy for a young energetic dog.

“It’s not acceptable to diminish responsibility because your dog was off lead.

“We have fostered dogs for several dog rescue centres over the years and would have never exercised them a mile from train tracks.

“We feel their lack of experience cost us dearly.

“My vet was appalled. He said they never even collected all of her body.”

We Are Happy Dogs issued a public statement on their facebook page regarding the tragic incident, in which they wrote “it has been a devastating experience for all of us”.

However, Ellie says she has received no personal apology.

She explained: “They issued a statement via their Facebook page saying they were sorry for everyone affected but they have never said sorry to us personally, no card, email or phone call.

“When we returned from our holiday it would have been appropriate to have received a sympathy card.

“Our vet expressed their sympathies as did other people who did not even know Honey.”

A spokesperson from We Are Happy Dogs, who took legal advice in relation to the content of their statement and in relation to their mention in online publications, said: “We are deeply upset by the tragic accident involving Honey, and we do wish to express our heartfelt sympathy to all those affected.

“The loss of Honey has caused immense sadness and distress to everyone here as it has to many others, and it has been a devastating experience for all of us.

“It is simply not correct to suggest that we are indifferent to the emotional impact of this tragedy, the hurt we also experienced and are continuing to experience is profound.

“We will continue to cooperate fully with all parties involved and we remain committed to transparency and doing what is right.”

We Are Happy Dogs stated after Honey and Meg ran off during their exercise, ‘only Meg reacted as instructed and returned’ to them.

They claim Honey continued to ran for ‘at least 1.3 kilometres’ from their location – but ‘based on eyewitness accounts, it is more likely that the distance was closer to 1.7 kilometres’ before she reached the train tracks.

A spokesperson stated: “As is our company procedure, we made immediate contact with the owners when Honey failed to return and with the assistance of several local residents, we conducted an extensive search for Honey.”

The Principal Licensing Officer at Wiltshire Council was also notified on the same day.

We Are Happy Dogs claim the officer has ‘acknowledged the event as a tragic accident and have confirmed that all our paperwork and actions were in order’.

But Ellie says she has been left with so many questions that the dog boarding business have not yet answered.

She explained: “Why did it take so long for them to find her?

“We still do not know how many other dogs were being exercised at the same time.

“We have asked questions via the home boarders insurance company, but to date, have received no answers.”

She added the business has a duty of care to keep dogs safe – which she believes they have failed to uphold – and this is not just a tragedy their family have experienced.

Ellie is calling for tighter controls on dog boarders, walkers and pet sitters – to prevent more pets from being killed under supervision.

Ellie said: “The boarders are basically saying because she was permitted off lead it is not their fault.

“Everybody looking after people’s pets has a duty of care. Their first priority should be keeping your pet safe.

“This includes exercising them on or off leads.

“They had a duty of care and we relied on them to keep our dogs safe.

“They failed in their duty of care and we feel there are too many cases of dogs going missing whilst in the care of dog walkers and home boarders. I have heard from other people who used dog sitters/boarders and walkers, who lost their dogs.

“Many other people agree with us that Honey deserved a duty of care. If a child had run off from a nursery and been hit and killed by a car, the nursery would have been closed down whilst an investigation took place.”

Ellie added: “This will happen again and again if dog boarders are not recognised for failing to keep their client’s dogs safe.

“Other dog boarders have since contacted me saying they would have been far more cautious about when and where they would have let Honey off her lead.”

