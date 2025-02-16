Close Menu
    Family pay tribute to "beloved son and brother" killed in early morning attack

    Sam Allcock

    SWMRtribute – by Elizabeth Hunter

    A family has paid tribute to their “beloved son and brother” killed in an attack.

    Martin Edgar, 42, was found seriously injured after in Coventry in the early hours of Tuesday 11 February.

    He was rushed to hospital but sadly passed away on 14 February.

    Martin’s family said saying: “With broken hearts, we as a family must now come to terms with the loss of our beloved son and brother, who has grown his angel wings.

    “One of the branches has fallen from our family tree.

    “Sleep peacefully, Martin. Forever in our hearts, your loving family.”

    A 24-year-old man was charged with wounding on 13 February, and remanded into custody ahead of a crown court hearing on Monday, where the charge will be reviewed.

    Detective Inspector Phil Poole, from our homicide team, said: “A man has tragically lost his life and we’ll be doing all we can to establish exactly what happened and why.

    “We’re keen to hear from anyone with information so we can get answers for his family.”


