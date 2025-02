SWSMglowstick

Two concert-goers stole the show at a Billie Eilish’s concert after turning up in glowstick costumes.

Billie Eilish was performing at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Monday (Feb 24) as part of her ongoing Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.

Katrina Keelan, 21, who attended the show, said: “They were in the crowd hyping up the rest of the stadium whilst waiting for billie Eilish to come onto stage.”