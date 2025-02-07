Farm rising from shores of North Sea with coastal view available for £450,000

SWLNfarm – by Filipa Gaspar

A farm rising from the shores of the North Sea overlooking a rugged coastal view – with nearly 64 acres of land – is on the market with a six-figure price tag.

England Farm comprises approximately 735 metres of mixed coastline including rocky shores and cliffs – and is just 20 minutes from the centre of Aberdeen.

The property with offers over £450,000 rises from the shores of the North Sea to approximately 50 metres above sea level.

The stone farmhouse is laid out over two floors with the kitchen, sitting room, dining room and two bathrooms located on the ground floor.

And the three bedrooms are located on the first floor.

The traditional steading includes a U-shaped buildings and in-fill court and serviceable dutch barn lies adjacent.

As stated by Galbraith the farmhouse and buildings are in need of “extensive refurbishment”.

The land is currently in grass and is in good heart with the farm being used for livestock grazing.

Ian Armstrong of Galbraith said: “England Farm presents a well proportioned package of property, buildings and land that we anticipate being of interest to a wide range of individuals.

“The coastal setting nearby to Aberdeen provides sought after privacy whilst being conveniently situated nearby to local services. The land lends itself to a variety of potential uses including agriculture, equestrian or amenity.

“The farmhouse and buildings are in need of extensive refurbishment and thus present a fantastic opportunity for new owners to put their own stamp on the property, and potentially develop the U-shaped steading, subject to any planning requirements.

“This property presents a fantastic lifestyle opportunity in a very eye-catching setting, perfect for those keen to explore all that Aberdeenshire’s great countryside and coastline has to offer.”

ENDS

















Source link