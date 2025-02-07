Female ex-local government leader says claims Trump's orders harm women are "bogus"

SWNAtrump by Michael Lee Simpson

A businesswoman and former female local government leader says claims Donald Trump’s executive orders will erode women’s rights are “bogus and taken out of context.”

Laura Owen was the first woman appointed to serve as Kansas Secretary of Commerce and advocates for women in business, to encourage more women to start and own businesses

Trump ordered around 80 Biden-era executive actions to be rescinded – including a dozen measures supporting equity and combating discrimination.

Among the “DEI” policies Trump revoked is a 1965 order by President Lyndon B. Johnson which prohibited employment discrimination by government contractors.

But Owen – an unapologetic supporter of Donald Trump — says “these changes are intended to encourage hiring based on merit, rather than a person’s color or gender.”

She added: “Hiring based on merit, rather than based on a person’s color or gender, is crucial because it ensures that employees are selected for their demonstrated skills, qualifications, and work ethic, leading to better job performance, productivity, and long-term success for the organization.

“Imagine the consequences of hiring someone based on their gender or color for positions as airline pilots, medical surgeons, or nuclear power plant operators.”

Owen dismissed concerns over Trump’s policies as nothing more than “media distortions to create division and confusion”.

She also claimed he has “done more for Blacks and Hispanics, as measured by achieving the lowest unemployment for Blacks and Hispanics than any other president in U.S. history”.

“President Trump is working to get our country back to focusing on merit rather than color or gender to foster excellence,” Owen said in response to Trump’s executive order overturning decades of diversity and affirmative action policies within the federal government.

Owen, who has been active in politics for her entire adult life and has supported both Republicans and Democrats, insists that Trump is the “people’s president.”

“He was elected by a landslide, and his mandate is clear,” she said. “It’s to make America great again.

“And I don’t know who could argue with that when you consider his many (measurable – not fluffy claims) successes from his first time in the White House.

“When I hear his opposition slam him, it’s always for things on a personal level—none of which are really the core issues he ran on or that he is prioritizing in his presidency.

“Who could possibly argue with his agenda to make America strong again?”

According to Owen, Trump’s leadership is essential in a time of national and global instability.

“When we look at the decline in our country, and frankly, in the world as a result of the lack of leadership in the last four years, our country was desperate for leadership,” she said.

“He painted a very clear picture of his plan for America, and that resulted in a landslide victory. And that wasn’t just white folks that turned out for his election.

He received the highest level of support from Black and Hispanic voters of any U.S. president in history. People from various backgrounds and races recognized the impact of corruption and self-serving politicians over the past four years, and President Trump’s vision resonated with them.

Owen also believes Trump will enact swift and sweeping change.

“President Trump got more done in his first 10 days in office than Roosevelt did in his infamous first 100 days,” she claimed.

“Look at what he’s prioritizing: a return to freedom of speech, economic strength, national security, strengthening our military, supporting our veterans — he believes in peace through strength.

“Who can argue with that?”

She also praised Trump’s handling of economic, social issues, immigration and crime.

“We’ve seen the consequences of the open border with the fentanyl crisis and escalation in crime,” she said.

I know about this one firsthand — I have a very good friend whose teenage son died from fentanyl. Absolutely horrible and indefensible. So much heartache.

So that has to stop.”

Trump’s transparency, she said, “is one of his strongest traits, even though his no-nonsense approach offends some people.”

“He tells it like it is. And I know some people find that offensive, but I find it refreshing,” she said.

“He has no facades, no self-serving interests. He’s never taken a salary as president.

“You contrast that to President Biden, who — he and his family — took millions and millions that we know of, and we don’t even know the full amount, from other countries including China, Russia, etc. The Biden Administration weaponized the US Justice system with the objective to prevent President Trump from winning re-election.

“That’s shocking and should never have been tolerated. But it was. And the press ignored it.”

Owen also praised Trump’s love of God, calling it a defining facet of his leadership.

“He’s not afraid to use the name of God, and state how important it is that God’s hand be on our country and that we seek God’s hand on our country,” she said.

“Our forefathers wrote the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution referencing God. We are one nation under God and must never forget that.”

In Owen’s view, Trump’s return to the presidency is a course correction for America.

“The mood across the country is so optimistic, so hopeful, and we must get our country back on track,” she said.

“I believe President Trump is the only leader that could have taken on the mantle that he’s taken on and do this successfully.”

“While the Left loves to attack President Trump on a personal level, they again cannot attack the MAGA agenda — because it is for the people.

“It is not a self-serving agenda.”

Owen remains steadfast in her belief that God and President Trump are the answer to America’s problems.

“I’ve been in politics my whole adult life, and by the way, I’ve supported several Democrats,” she said.

“And as much as I am a conservative, I would say I’m more about being for the people.

And no one can say that what we experienced in the last four years was for the people.”

She added, “So I think it’s very hard to argue against what President Trump is executing.

“He recognizes the importance of unifying our people, and it takes both sides to do that.

“I’m very grateful for his leadership and very supportive of all that he’s doing.”

ENDS







Source link