Close Menu
    Subscribe
    Promo
    Lifestyle

    Former firehouse on the market for $100k – complete with original fireman's pole

    Sam AllcockBy 1 Min Read

    Check out this former firehouse on the market for $100k – complete with the original fireman’s pole.

    The three-bedroom property – named ‘Hose House’ – was built in 1900 and is now on the market for residential or commercial use.

    The former firehouse located in Hamilton, Ohio, is 3,120 square feet and is listed as a unique investment property for a buyer to turn into a small family home or a commercial unit.

    Arthur Greenlee, the real estate agent listing the property, says this is a “rare opportunity” to purchase a building with “historical features.”

    The listing said: “Come check out this unique 3,120 sqft investment opportunity.”

    “This property can be a single-family home or a commercial space.”

    “This firehouse offers endless possibilities, it can be transformed into a modern single-family home featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, or utilized as a commercial space.”

    “With a solid framework already in place, bring your vision to life.”

    The property is listed by Arthur Greenlee IV, at eXp Realty.















    Share.
    Sam Allcock

    Sam Allcock – Contributor at National Daily Press Sam Allcock is a seasoned digital entrepreneur and journalist, known for his expertise in online media, digital marketing, and business growth strategies. With a keen eye for emerging industry trends, Sam has built a reputation for delivering insightful analysis and engaging content across various platforms. In addition to writing for National Daily Press, Sam contributes to: Coleman News – Covering the latest in business, finance, and technology. Feast Magazine – Exploring food, drink, and hospitality trends. With years of experience in the digital landscape, Sam continues to share his knowledge, helping businesses and individuals navigate the evolving world of online media.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.

    Your trusted source for clear, unbiased, and up-to-the-minute global news, providing a comprehensive perspective on the issues shaping our world.

    contact@nationaldailypress.com

    Company

    Top Headlines

    © 2025 National Daily Press – nationaldailypress.com | All Rights Reserved.