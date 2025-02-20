Former firehouse on the market for $100k – complete with original fireman's pole

Check out this former firehouse on the market for $100k – complete with the original fireman’s pole.

The three-bedroom property – named ‘Hose House’ – was built in 1900 and is now on the market for residential or commercial use.

The former firehouse located in Hamilton, Ohio, is 3,120 square feet and is listed as a unique investment property for a buyer to turn into a small family home or a commercial unit.

Arthur Greenlee, the real estate agent listing the property, says this is a “rare opportunity” to purchase a building with “historical features.”

The listing said: “Come check out this unique 3,120 sqft investment opportunity.”

“This property can be a single-family home or a commercial space.”

“This firehouse offers endless possibilities, it can be transformed into a modern single-family home featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, or utilized as a commercial space.”

“With a solid framework already in place, bring your vision to life.”

The property is listed by Arthur Greenlee IV, at eXp Realty.





























