Former police officer in court charged with misconduct – admits misusing computer

A former police officer has appeared in court charged with misconduct.

The Devon & Cornwall Police former temporary police sergeant Martyn Newitt, 39, of Dobwalls, Liskeard, has admitted computer misuse.

He today (25) admitted that between June 25 2020 and April 13 2021 in Cornwall, he caused a computer to perform a function to secure or enable unauthorised access to a program or data.

He has also been charged with willfully neglecting to perform duty or willfully misconducting himself while being a holder of a public office between May 26 2020 and December 27 2021. The former officer did not plead guilty but indicated a guilty to plea to this second charge, during the short hearing at Bristol Magistrates’ Court,

Wearing a black suit and tie, Newitt spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

He is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court in April.

District Judge Lynne Matthews granted him unconditional bail.
















