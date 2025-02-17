Four best fri all move house to live on the same street

Meet the four best fri who all moved house to live on the same street – and say they have built their “own community.”

Sarabeth Stine, 43, was delighted when her pal Kelly Holbin, 45, found a house just around the corner 10 years ago in their neighborhood in Atlanta, Georgia.

When their friend Erinn Cottman, 40, needed a new home three years ago they couldn’t believe their luck when the house across the street from Sarabeth, who works in sales, became available.

And two years ago, Kristi W, 44, surprised her fri by buying the house next door to Sarabeth.

Now the fri love living seconds from each other so they can hang out whenever they want – but also make sure they have boundaries in place so they can still all live their individual lives.

Kirsti, who works in sales, said: “Having people you can count on that are like family – that’s really important.”

“It’s a true blessing for me.”

“It feels like these girls are my sisters.”

Kelly, who works in sales, said: “Sarabeth, Kristin and Erinn all live on the same street.”

“I’m 1,000 feet around the corner.”

Kristi has been fri with Kelly for 25 years after they met through college.

Kelly moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 2008 and met Sarabeth and Erinn – who owns an education consultant company.

The group now has a strong 17-year bond.

Erinn said: “We all developed our own individual relationships – and fused the bond amongst the group.”

Sarabeth was the first to move to the neighborhood with her family and when Kelly spotted a house on sale around the corner she asked if it would be strange if she lived there.

Kelly said: “I texted her to say would it be weird if I lived in the same neighborhood.”

“She was like ‘absolutely not.'”

Kelly moved in 2014 and has loved living around the corner from her friend – and the pair do morning workouts and walks together.

Sarabeth said: “Three and a half years ago Erinn needed a new home.”

“The house across the street became available.”

“At first, she said it would be creepy but then went for it.”

Erinn and Sarabeth say living opposite each other has meant their sons – aged eight and ten – have been able to grow up together.

Sarabeth said: “Our boys are a year and a half apart. They run back and forth between our house.”

“They did Christmas morning together.”

“They have full core memories together.”

The final friend to join the group in the neighborhood was Kirsti.

She said: “I had been looking through COVID and it was just the wrong time to buy a house.”

“The house next to Sarabeth came up for sale. I started thinking about it.”

“Would it be crazy if I moved next door?”

Kirsti decided to go for it and confided in Kelly but kept it a secret from the others – even going as far as disguising herself when she went for the house inspection.

Sarabeth said: “I had the same neighbors for eight and a half years.”

“I had said to Kirsti ‘please come and buy this house.'”

She had been worried about who was moving next door as she and her neighbor had decided to pull down the fence so they could share a backyard for their dogs to play in.

Kirsti said: “I made up a story and said ‘would you guys come and look at a house – I really want your opinion?'”

“We got in the car and pulled away and then I turned around as if I’d forgotten something.”

“Then I told them I was buying the house.”

Sarabeth said: “That’s when we lost our minds.”

Kirsti moved in in March 2023 and the girls have loved living close ever since but do understand each other’s boundaries.

Erinn said: “I have got built-in folks.”

“Sometimes I pull in and close the door.”

Despite living so close they don’t always see each other every day.

Erinn said: “Sometimes I go three or four days without seeing Kirsti or Sarabeth.”

“We’re all so busy.”

“It’s easy to miss each other.”

Kelly said: “Everyone’s house serves a different purpose.”

“Sarabeth’s – that’s like our home base.”

“Comfortable silence is my love language. I can sit in her living room and be left alone.”

“My home is for an escape. If they need a minute to unplug.”

“What makes us special is regardless of what has happened we have an ability to accept and be vulnerable with each other.”

Sarabeth said: “It’s a true community we have built.”

















