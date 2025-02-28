Four orphaned lambs given woolly jumpers to help them keep warm

Four orphaned lambs have been given woolly jumpers – to help them keep warm at a wildlife park.

The lambs, aged from five to seven days old, are living on-site at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park in Perthshire.

Four lambs aged from five to seven days old wear woolly jumpers to keep warm at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park in Perthshire. (Pix via SWNS)

Three-year-old Olivia Stewart with four lambs aged from five to seven days old which are wearing woolly jumpers to keep warm at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park in Perthshire. (Pix via SWNS)

They are orphans that were born as triplets or quads.

The mother only has two teats, so she can rear just two lambs with sufficient milk for survival.

Park Manager Kevin Campbell puts woolly jumpers on four lambs aged from five to seven days old to keep warm at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park in Perthshire. (Pix via SWNS)

The orphaned lambs are bottle-fed at the wildlife park and remain happy on-site as lawnmowers for the rest of their lives.

The jumpers provide extra warmth during chilly nights, ensuring the lambs stay comfortable and healthy as they grow.