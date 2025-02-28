“Frail” Billy Joel falls over on stage during gig

The moment Billy Joel performed before throwing a microphone in the air and falling on stage.

The rock legend, 75, performed at a Mohegan Sun resort in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, on Saturday night (February 22, 2025).

While belting out his iconic hit “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me,” Joel twirled the microphone base in the air, but when he launched it to the crowd, he suddenly fell onto his back.

Helped up by his band but “visibly thrown off,” he managed to sing his final song before the show came to an end.

Billy Joel performs at Mohegan Sun resort in Stamford, Connecticut, USA. (Pix via SWNS)

Billy Joel twirls a microphone stand before throwing it across the stage and falling down afterward at Mohegan Sun resort in Stamford, Connecticut, USA. (Pix via SWNS)

A gig-goer said: “He looked frail, hobbling across the stage.

“At one point, he was using the microphone stand as a cane.

“I was really very concerned about him throughout the concert.

“Before he fell, I said to my friend, ‘He’s going to fall,’ and then he did.

“The venue gasped when he hit the floor.

“He definitely looked thrown off, but somehow he managed to finish the show with a final song.

“When I was younger, I was a massive fan of Billy Joel, so this is very concerning.”

Billy Joel was then helped up by members of his band before singing a final song while playing the piano.