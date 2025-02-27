Close Menu
    Frustrated carpenter creates fake legs and sticks them in four-inch-deep pothole

    2 Mins Read

    SWLNlegs – by Faye Mayern

    A carpenter frustrated with the state of his village road has created a pair of fake legs and stuck them in a huge pothole puddle.

    James Coxall, 41, said the three-foot-wide hole had been on Haverhill Road in Cambs for eight months and was four inches deep.

    Mr Coxall, from the small village of Castle Camps, stuffed old rags into a pair of jean-clad legs with his three children and wife Katrina.

    The carpenter said: “We’ve driven past the pothole and kept meaning to do something with it.

    “I had two bits of wood leftover and we put the jeans on them, stuffed them with old rags and screwed two of the kids old shoes on top.

    “The kids biked down there with me and we put a brick down to keep it upright.

    “People have found it amusing and asked me if it was me. They’ve been taking photos and putting them on Facebook. It’s a bit of fun.”

    Mr Coxall said potholes were an issue in the area and while the council had been out to fix them, the roads remained ‘bad’.

    He added: “They need to come out and do them properly. Whenever they do a repair, it never seems to last.”

    Cambridgeshire County Council have urged people to report potholes by their online reporting tool.



    Sam Allcock

