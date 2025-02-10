Further ‘a-field’ – the best In Bloom spots to visit outside of Europe

Travel experts at Away Holidays provide a guide to In Bloom destinations for those wishing to travel to capture natures beauty

From Cherry blossom to Wisteria, the experts give insight into the most popular blooming events, and those lesser-known spots

With many dreaming of the end of winter and the start of warmer, longer days – another thing that excites us for spring is the abundance of colour that blooming plants and flowers bring.

With over 5,400 monthly searches for ‘Cherry Blossom Japan’ in the UK alone* and prices around this time shooting up anywhere from 20-50% in price, it’s a bucket list destination for many, but not always an affordable one.

For those travellers seeking the magic of blooms, Away Holidays has curated a list of the best spots to visit outside of Europe. Whether its to wander through iconic Cherry Blossom or marvel at Texas bluebonnets,

Below is a detailed guide to spring blooms destinations for 2025, with added travel tips from Away Holidays Senior Product Director Gianne Leonne:

February to Early April

Cherry Blossoms in Thailand “Sakura of the Tropics”

Best Time: January–February

Located in Chiang Mai (Doi Inthanon National Park), Phu Lom Lo, Thailand’s highland cherry blossoms create a stunning contrast, blooming in a lush, tropical setting.

Gianne advises that “For the best views, visit Phu Lom Lo early in the morning when the mist adds a magical touch to the pink canopy.”

Cherry Blossoms in Japan – Tokyo, Kyoto

Best Time: Late March to early April

Gianne advises “Ueno Park in Tokyo and the Philosopher’s Path in Kyoto are two of the most iconic spots for hanami (flower viewing). Illuminations at night (yozakura) add a magical touch.”

“Plan your trip around the bloom forecasts and book accommodations early, as cherry blossom season is peak travel time- you may even need to plan 12 months in advance.”

Cherry Blossoms, Washington DC, USA

Best Time: Late March to early April

“The Tidal Basin provides a stunning setting for cherry blossoms, with the Jefferson Memorial in the backdrop.”

“Don’t miss the National Cherry Blossom Festival and enjoy an early morning walk along the National Mall for serene moments.”

Ashikaga Flower Park, Japan

Best Time: Late March to early April (cherry blossoms); late April for wisteria

Gianne explains “The park is renowned for its 150-year-old wisteria trees and tunnels of illuminated purple blooms, making it a must-visit for flower lovers.”

“Visit during the day for natural views, and in the evening for magical light displays.”



Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, South Africa

Best Time: March

“Nestled at the base of Table Mountain, Kirstenbosch showcases fynbos, proteas, and other endemic species in a breathtaking setting.”

Gianne also advises to “Pack a picnic and enjoy live music events often hosted here. Don’t forget to take the canopy walk for panoramic views of the garden and beyond.”



Mid-April to Early May

Tulip Time Festival, Holland, Michigan, USA

Best Time: Early May

The festival celebrates Dutch heritage and blooms with tulip parades, wooden shoe dancing, and over 5 million tulips.

“To really get those stunning photo backdrops, explore Windmill Island Gardens for the perfect picture.” Adds Gianne.



Bluebonnets in Texas, USA

Best Time: Mid-April

The Texas Hill Country comes alive with fields of vibrant bluebonnets, especially along the Bluebonnet Trails in Ennis

To make the most of this spectacle Gianne recommends “Drive the Willow City Loop for scenic vistas but always respect private property while photographing.”

Valley of Flowers National Park, India

Best Time: Late April to early May (snowmelt reveals initial blooms)

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this Himalayan valley transforms into an explosion of colour in spring and summer.

“It truly is a paradise for nature enthusiasts.” Gianne explains “But be prepared for a moderate trek to access the park, and dress in layers to accommodate varying temperatures.”

M’Goun Valley, Morocco

Best Time: Early May

The Rose Festival in Kelaat M’Gouna celebrates Damask roses with parades, music, and rose-water products.



To really make the most of a trip to Morocco Gianne adds “Consider combining the trip with nearby Dades Gorge for breathtaking landscapes.”



Late April to Early June

Butchart Gardens, Victoria, Canada

Best Time: Late April

Known for its spectacular Sunken Garden, Butchart Gardens blooms with tulips, daffodils, and azaleas, offering a feast for the eyes in spring.”

For a slightly new experience Gianne says to “Take the evening garden tour for illuminated displays that add an enchanting touch to your visit.”



Poppy Reserve, California, USA

Best Time: Late April

The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve bursts with vibrant orange fields of native poppies, creating an awe-inspiring natural spectacle.

Gianne recommends to “Visit on sunny days for fully open blooms and carry water for hikes as the trails can get warm.”



May to Early June

Cape Floristic Region, South Africa

Best Time: Late May

“This biodiversity hotspot is home to thousands of endemic plants, including proteas and ericas, making it a unique destination for plant lovers.

Gianne recommends combining a visit with “a trip to Cape Point for stunning coastal landscapes that perfectly complement the floral beauty.”



Dubai Miracle Garden, UAE

Best Time: February to early May

This man-made wonder features over 150 million flowers in whimsical designs, from arches to castles, offering a visual feast for all visitors.”

Gianne advises to “Arrive early to beat the heat and crowds, and capture unforgettable shots of the garden’s intricate floral displays.”



Great Smoky Mountains National Park, USA

Best Time: May

With over 1,500 species of wildflowers, the Smokies are often called the ‘Wildflower National Park’ for good reason.”

“Look out for guided wildflower hikes offered by park rangers to make the most of your visit.”



Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, Washington, USA

Best Time: All of April

This scenic valley comes alive with vibrant tulip fields and art exhibits, drawing visitors from around the world.

October onwards

Jacaranda Blooms, Australia (Sydney, Brisbane, Grafton)

Best Time: October–November

Gianne explains “Cities turn purple as jacaranda trees create picturesque tunnels along streets and parks.

“Grafton hosts an annual Jacaranda Festival, making it the best place to soak in the beauty of these blooms alongside cultural celebrations.”

Finally, Gianne adds “Spring is a magical time to travel, with destinations around the world bursting into life.

“To ensure you experience the beauty of these blooms at their peak, plan your trips early or try to find a slightly lesser-known spot to explore!”

