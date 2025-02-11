Goats reunited after being stolen and separated for nearly two months

SWSMgoats – by Ottilie Von Henning

This is the sweet moment two pairs of goats were reunited after they were separated for nearly two months.

The goats Rose, Blitzen, Comet and Sunday were stolen from Kew Little Pigs Farm in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, during a raid on 11 December 2024.

The owner of the farm Olivia Mikhail, 41, was devastated when the goats were first taken and feared they had been taken for meat.

Less than a week later, Rose and Blitzen were found in a field and returned to the farm but Comet and Sunday weren’t found until January 13.

After taking over three weeks to recover from the poor condition they were found in, Comet and Sunday were reunited with Rose and Blitzen.

Heart-warming video shows Comet and Sunday jumping about and nuzzling with Rose and Blitzen once reunited in their pen.

Olivia said: “It was certainly a tear-jerking moment and we are so grateful that this story has a happy ending.

“They goats were actually split from their natural pairings.

“Comet and Blitzen are firm friends and Sunday and Rose are a pair, so it was awful for both sets to be apart from each other.

“We feel so lucky because so many stories like this do not end as happily.

“We have tightened up security at the farm and started a fundraiser to help prevent something like this from happening again.”

Olivia noticed the four goats were gone on the the morning of December 11 after they were taken in the middle of the night.

Olivia and her team then posted on their social media that the goats were missing and asked members of the public to phone in with any information.

Less than a week after they went missing (Dec 17), Rose and Blitzen were found in a field near Farnham Royal by a member of a public.

The second pair, Comet and Sunday, were found by a farmer in his field 10 miles (16 km) from their home.

Olivia said: “Finding the first two was amazing, but also there was sadness because Comet and Sunday were still not home.

“The man who had purchased Rose and Blitzen said that he’d been offered all four, so it was upsetting to think that it could all have been over had he just taken them.

“When Comet and Sunday were found we were overjoyed, but they were not in good condition.

“They were thin and jumpy, and needed lots of care and support to get their confidence and condition back.

“We immediately had to put their welfare first and make sure they were going to be alright, which is why they stayed away from Rose and Blitzen for the first few weeks.”

