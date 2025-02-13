Gran "jealous" of Ms. Rachel launches her own children video series

A doting grandmother who was tired of Ms. Rachel stealing her granddaughter’s attention has launched her own children’s series.

Nina Peterson, 46, was used to having her granddaughter’s undivided attention during video calls with the tot.

But recently Heavenly Nora Battle, 11 months, became fixated on Ms. Rachel’s YouTube videos for kids and stopped paying attention during their calls.

Not pleased with the situation, Nina decided to fight back and created her own children’s video series.

So far, Nina has created 13 engaging episodes featuring educational adventures using numbers, the alphabet, nursery rhymes, and musical tales.

Nina, who works at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, said: “I was so used to having Heavenly all to myself when I called her, and then suddenly she wasn’t paying me any attention at all.

“I couldn’t handle it, so I decided to do something about it.”

Nina has always had a love for singing and performing.

She lived in Berlin and Zurich where she worked as a vocalist for several years before moving back to the United States.

Noticing that Heavenly responded well to music in Ms. Rachel’s videos, Nina used her experience as a performer to create engaging videos just for her.

Nina said: “Firstly, I have a lot of respect for Ms. Rachel. She’s amazing.

“But when Heavenly wasn’t giving me attention, I thought of doing something creative and competing against Ms. Rachel.

“I noticed Heavenly loves music, so I thought if I made fun and engaging videos, I could steal back some of her attention and it worked!”

Heavenly’s mom, Tresure Heaven Battle, 29, said she found the whole thing hilarious at first but now fully supports it.

Tresure, a stay-at-home mom who lives in Manhattan, New York, said: “When my mom first started making these videos, I thought she was crazy!

“But now, Heavenly actually prefers them over Ms. Rachel’s.

“She gets so excited when she sees her grandma’s videos.

“She even thinks her name is ‘Pudding’ because that’s what my mom always calls her.”

Although the videos were initially intended for Heavenly, Nina later created her own Instagram account (@fairygodmuvakids) and began posting the episodes online, calling herself grandma llama.

The videos proved to be so popular with parents online that Nina is now planning to expand her project into a professional venture.

She said: “I’ve already made 13 videos, and I’m getting requests from other parents to make more.

“I’ve started a YouTube channel, TikTok, and Instagram, and I’m even considering developing a children’s TV show.

“However, it’s our dream to meet Ms. Rachel someday – she’s the best!!”







