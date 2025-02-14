Grandad surprises wife with flowers and a card every Valentine’s Day for 59 years

SWSMvalentines – by Sejal Mandal

A devoted grandad has kept the flame of romance alive, surprising his beloved wife with flowers and a heartfelt card – for nearly 60 years.

Dermot McKay, 81, has been married to his wife Beryl Mckay, 76, since 1994 but the couple met in 1966.

Every year Dermot gives Beryl a single rose on Valentine’s Day but this year he decided to surprise her with a full bouquet.

Heart-warming video shows Dermot nervously approaching Beryl and giving her a red envelope and a bouquet of red roses.

Their granddaughter Maisie Pavey, 26, said her grandad has always been a romantic but this year’s gesture felt even more special.

Maisie said: “She’s been quite poorly for the past year so maybe he just wanted to make it extra special.

“She obviously knew this was coming as he gives her a single rose every year.

“But when she saw a full bouquet of flower she absolutely loved it.”

Dermot and Beryl’s love story began when they were teenagers and has continued for the last 59 years.

Dermot had moved next door to Beryl from Ireland and spent years trying to woo her.

He used to sing to her outside her window and after years of persistence they finally got together when Beryl was 17.

The couple married in 1994 after Dermot took matters into his own hands by secretly organising their wedding.

Maisie, a stay-at-home mum from Biggin Hill, London, said: “She didn’t even want to marry him at first.

“She turned up in a black dress instead of a white one!”

Dermot is now Beryl’s full-time carer and has devoted himself in making her life as easy as possible.

Maisie said: “A few years ago, he sold his beloved car to buy a disability vehicle for her.

“He just looks after her every single day, his love is in the little things.

“They bicker sometimes like any couple but they always work through it.

