Close Menu
    Subscribe
    Promo
    Lifestyle

    Grandad surprises wife with flowers and a card every Valentine’s Day for 59 years

    Sam AllcockBy 2 Mins Read

    SWSMvalentines – by Sejal Mandal

    A devoted grandad has kept the flame of romance alive, surprising his beloved wife with flowers and a heartfelt card – for nearly 60 years.

    Dermot McKay, 81, has been married to his wife Beryl Mckay, 76, since 1994 but the couple met in 1966.

    Every year Dermot gives Beryl a single rose on Valentine’s Day but this year he decided to surprise her with a full bouquet.

    Heart-warming video shows Dermot nervously approaching Beryl and giving her a red envelope and a bouquet of red roses.

    Their granddaughter Maisie Pavey, 26, said her grandad has always been a romantic but this year’s gesture felt even more special.

    Maisie said: “She’s been quite poorly for the past year so maybe he just wanted to make it extra special.

    “She obviously knew this was coming as he gives her a single rose every year.

    “But when she saw a full bouquet of flower she absolutely loved it.”

    Dermot and Beryl’s love story began when they were teenagers and has continued for the last 59 years.

    Dermot had moved next door to Beryl from Ireland and spent years trying to woo her.

    He used to sing to her outside her window and after years of persistence they finally got together when Beryl was 17.

    The couple married in 1994 after Dermot took matters into his own hands by secretly organising their wedding.

    Maisie, a stay-at-home mum from Biggin Hill, London, said: “She didn’t even want to marry him at first.

    “She turned up in a black dress instead of a white one!”

    Dermot is now Beryl’s full-time carer and has devoted himself in making her life as easy as possible.

    Maisie said: “A few years ago, he sold his beloved car to buy a disability vehicle for her.

    “He just looks after her every single day, his love is in the little things.

    “They bicker sometimes like any couple but they always work through it.

    “Their love is old-school and it’s beautiful.”







    Share.
    Sam Allcock

    Sam Allcock – Contributor at National Daily Press Sam Allcock is a seasoned digital entrepreneur and journalist, known for his expertise in online media, digital marketing, and business growth strategies. With a keen eye for emerging industry trends, Sam has built a reputation for delivering insightful analysis and engaging content across various platforms. In addition to writing for National Daily Press, Sam contributes to: Coleman News – Covering the latest in business, finance, and technology. Feast Magazine – Exploring food, drink, and hospitality trends. With years of experience in the digital landscape, Sam continues to share his knowledge, helping businesses and individuals navigate the evolving world of online media.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.

    Your trusted source for clear, unbiased, and up-to-the-minute global news, providing a comprehensive perspective on the issues shaping our world.

    contact@nationaldailypress.com

    Company

    Top Headlines

    © 2025 National Daily Press – nationaldailypress.com | All Rights Reserved.