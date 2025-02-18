Great-gran celebrates 100th birthday by getting a tattoo

SWNAtattoo – By Ed Chatterton

A great-gran who became the oldest person in the UK to get a tattoo is celebrating getting a FOURTH – for her 100th birthday.

Hilda West now proudly sports several inkings on her arms after going under the needle for the first time in 2019 aged 94.

She originally got the tattooed initials of her late husband Ernest and son David on her wrist before adding a butterfly to her upper arm last year.

She visited a tattoo parlour near her care home in Kenilworth, Warks., to mark her 100th milestone with a four inch peacock.

Retired civil servant Hilda joked the fourth tattoo will probably be her last because “she’s running out of room” to put them.

And the centenarian said it will probably come as welcome news to her daughter Barbara who had previously disapproved.

Hilda had always kept her tattoos a secret from her family in case they tried to stop her and enlisted the help of carers so she could get inked.

But this time Barbara accompanied her mother to Ink on Skinz tattoo studio after admitting she’d “given up” trying to deter her.

Great-gran-of-eight Hilda, who turned 100 last Friday (6/2), said: “I’m very happy with it. It didn’t hurt me one bit, he was very gentle and I think I must be getting used to them now.

“I wish I had started when I was younger, but I might be covered in them by now if I had.

“I’ve had a peacock because it’s one of my favourite animals – my late husband liked them too so I think he would approve.

“My daughter wasn’t happy at first but she’s given up. I think my husband would have been happier than she has been about them.

“I think the secret to a long life is just working hard and having a strong mind.

“I’ve always wanted a tattoo and I’m proof its never too late. I got them done because it’s always been on my bucket list.

“I thought it’d be very nice to have Ernest’s initials next to our sons.

“After getting my first one I immediately knew I wanted a second one. Butterflies and peacocks are my two favourite animals.

“I had to get this latest one on my lower arm instead on the top of my arm because I’ve got funny skin these days.

“But I’m really happy with it. I think this shall be my last one though. I’m running out of room.

“I look at them and think of my husband and son. It makes me feel complete.”

Hilda, who is also a grandmother-of-four, was born in Manchester on February 6, 1925 and has lived in Warwickshire for 65 years.

She was an air raid warden during WWII, worked in the war office as a civil servant and was a former Butlins beauty queen in 1947.

Daughter Barbara Denton, 75, of Kenilworth, added: “She’s definitely a one-off that’s for sure.

“She seems very happy with her new tattoo and she was adamant she wanted one for her 100th birthday.

“My son surprised her with a bottle of champagne for her birthday too and that was the first time she’d ever had champagne.

“So she’s getting a bit more adventurous in her later years. She did absolutely fantastic and we got it done in one sitting.

“The tattooist did it for free as well, which was a really lovely gesture.

“I can’t say I approved of them at first but she’s a very strong-willed woman and I knew she would just do it anyway.

“But if that what makes her happy, who am I to argue with her.

“There can’t be too many people who have had a tattoo for their 100th birthday.

“She had a wonderful birthday too last week. The care home held her an afternoon tea party, and one of the cares sung ‘My Way’ to her. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

“Then we had a meal at the Holiday Inn in Kenilworth with all the family, grandkids and great-grandkids.”

Matty Gardner, who has run Ink on Skinz for ten years, said: “The tattoo didn’t bother her at all, she sat fine and did brilliantly.

“She handled it better than some of the bigger guys you come across. She didn’t even flinch.

“She’s the oldest person I’ve tattooed easily and she’s amazing. I’m writing a book about the studio and she is definitely going to be in it.

“I did it for free because it’s no trouble to me taking a couple of hours out of my day. I just thought it would be a nice thing to do.”

Castle Brook Care Home manager Kate Bradshaw said: “Our lifestyle coach came in one day and Hilda noticed they had some tattoos and was asking him about it.

“Then she waited until her daughter was on holiday and went with our lifestyle coach on a day trip to Coventry to get the butterfly done.

“Her daughter has given up trying to stop her now. In fact she’s done a full 360.

“Hilda is really wonderful, she’s very sociable and developed some great relationships with other residents and staff here.

“She only came to us temporarily for some rehab after hospital at first but when she got home she said she wanted to come back – and she’s still here.”

























