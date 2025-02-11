Grieving community 'lining the streets' to honour passing of school girl

SWLNhope

A grieving community in Scotland are lining the streets today to honour the passing of a schoolgirl on ‘Hope’s Day’.

Hope, 6, was tragically found dead alongside her father, Mark, 36, at a house in West Calder, West Lothian, on 20 January.

Police have announced they are treating her death as murder, but that her father’s is ‘not being treated as suspicious’.

The grieving family, who have named the day ‘Hope’s Day’, have called on their community to ‘line the streets’ of ­Livingston leading to the town’s Adambrae Cemetery as Hope passes by in a horse-drawn carriage.

A fundraising page has been launched to assist with costs on the day by family friend Melanie Wheeldon – which has accumulated more than £10,000.

In a post on social media, ‘Hope’s final journey’, Co-op Funeralcare laid out the details of the day.

It wrote: “Hope will leave Co-op Funeralcare, ­Livingston, at approximately 12.45pm making her way to her final resting place.

“Hope’s family would like to show their appreciation to the community for all their love, support and kindness since their tragic loss and ask those that are able to line the streets leading to Adambrae Cemetery as Hope passes by in her horse-drawn carriage.”

They also laid out the exact route to the cemetery, stating: “We will turn left out of the funeral home, continue up Almondvale East Road, turn right at the mini-­roundabout, along Dedridge East Road, continuing straight over the mini roundabout on to Dedridge West Road, left on to Dedridge North Road, over the roundabout in to Adambrae”.

The procession aims to arrive at Adambrae Cemetery at about 1.15pm.

On the fundraising page, Hope’s family wrote: “On January 20 our hearts shattered as we learned of the tragic and senseless murder of six-year-old Hope.

“She was a vibrant and loving little girl, known for her infectious smile, kind spirit and deep love for animals.

“Hope’s life was tragically cut short, leaving a void in the hearts of her family and friends that can never be filled.”

