Groom and father-in-law unknowingly plan identical joke to open their speeches

SWSMscroll – by Ottilie Von Henning

A groom and his father-in-law unknowingly planned the exact same joke for their speeches and the same opening line.

Ash Hills, 32, married his now-wife Chantelle Hills in November last year at Hartsfield Manor in Surrey.

Chantelle’s dad Jason Brock, 58, was due to deliver his speech before the groom.

So when his time came, Jason got up and started his speech by saying he wouldn’t take too long before pulling out and unravelling a very long scroll.

Little did he know that Ash had planned the exact same joke.

After Jason finished, Ash stood up and revealed his very own scroll, which sent the guests into a roar of laughter.

Ash, a personal trainer in Mytchett, Surrey, said: “When I first saw Jason bring out the scroll, my heart sank.

“I immediately just started sweating in my seat.

“You can’t see it on the video but I start going into my phone to try and change my speech because I’d been thrown off my opening line!

“Luckily, everyone just found it hilarious, as do I looking back.

“Jason even came up to me after my speech, gave me a big hug and said ‘like father, like son-in-law.'”

















