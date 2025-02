SWSMvolcano – by Dean Murray

A Hawaiian volcano looks like a scene from Lord of the Rings as it spews lava this week.

A United States Geological Survey (USGS) live camera captured the ongoing activity at Kīlauea volcano and its prominent pit crater Halemaʻumaʻu, located within the larger Kīlauea Caldera at the summit.

Volcanic activity resumed in December 2024 at the volcano, with ongoing episodic lava fountaining and flows reported continuing this week.

