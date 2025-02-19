Close Menu
    Subscribe
    Promo
    Lifestyle

    High-flying photographer captures New York covered in snow – from a chopper

    Sam AllcockBy 1 Min Read

    A high-flying photographer has captured New York covered in snow – by taking pictures from a helicopter.

    Jeffrey Milstein shuns drones to rent choppers to shoot with high-resolution cameras for his projects.

    The New Yorker’s latest stunning series of aerial pictures were taken on January 20 over Manhattan.

    Jeffrey says: “I wanted to get some nice pictures of NYC after the snow storm.”

    The photographer often uses a special stabilizer on his camera to counter the judder from the helicopter, and shoots in very high resolution to enable his pictures to appear in galleries.

    His work is in many collections public and private including Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Smithsonian Museum, and The Portland Art Museum.






    Share.
    Sam Allcock

    Sam Allcock – Contributor at National Daily Press Sam Allcock is a seasoned digital entrepreneur and journalist, known for his expertise in online media, digital marketing, and business growth strategies. With a keen eye for emerging industry trends, Sam has built a reputation for delivering insightful analysis and engaging content across various platforms. In addition to writing for National Daily Press, Sam contributes to: Coleman News – Covering the latest in business, finance, and technology. Feast Magazine – Exploring food, drink, and hospitality trends. With years of experience in the digital landscape, Sam continues to share his knowledge, helping businesses and individuals navigate the evolving world of online media.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.

    Your trusted source for clear, unbiased, and up-to-the-minute global news, providing a comprehensive perspective on the issues shaping our world.

    contact@nationaldailypress.com

    Company

    Top Headlines

    © 2025 National Daily Press – nationaldailypress.com | All Rights Reserved.