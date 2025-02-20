High-flying rescue troops practice hair-raising jumps

High-flying rescue troops are seen practicing hair-raising jumps in incredible pictures.

The U.S. Air Force pararescuemen, assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, are deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa.

They are pictured this month conducting High Altitude Low Open (HALO) parachute jumps from a C-130 transport airplane near Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti in East Africa.

A U.S. Air Force spokesperson said: “The technique minimizes risk to supplies, equipment, or personnel as they are airdropped from high altitudes over enemy air space.”

The squadron executes casualty evacuation missions and carries the creed: “These things we do, that others may live.”





