    High-flying rescue troops practice hair-raising jumps

    Sam Allcock

    High-flying rescue troops are seen practicing hair-raising jumps in incredible pictures.

    The U.S. Air Force pararescuemen, assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, are deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa.

    They are pictured this month conducting High Altitude Low Open (HALO) parachute jumps from a C-130 transport airplane near Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti in East Africa.

    A U.S. Air Force spokesperson said: “The technique minimizes risk to supplies, equipment, or personnel as they are airdropped from high altitudes over enemy air space.”

    The squadron executes casualty evacuation missions and carries the creed: “These things we do, that others may live.”



