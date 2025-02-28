Huge wind turbine mysteriously collapses

Officials are trying to work out why a huge wind turbine mysteriously collapsed this week.

The structure crashed to the ground on Tuesday (Feb. 25) morning on a private farm near Kildare, Oklahoma.

Officials are trying to work out why a huge wind turbine mysteriously collapsed this week. (Pix via SWNS)

Officials are trying to work out why a huge wind turbine mysteriously collapsed this week. (Pix via SWNS)

No one was hurt, although residents up to two miles away reported hearing a boom and windows rattling.

Local news channel KENS 5 said: “The Kildare Fire Department says it wasn’t even a windy day when the turbine collapsed.”

Travis D. Harris, Kildare Fire Chief, said they received a call from a woman stating that a wind turbine had collapsed east of Kildare.

Officials are trying to work out why a huge wind turbine mysteriously collapsed this week. (Pix via SWNS)

He attended the scene to assess if anybody was hurt before securing the field to deny entrance to the area except for wind farm personnel.

People near the area commented on social media.

Pete Schoenherr wrote: “I’ve been a turbine technician for a decade, and I’ve NEVER seen a flange fail like that. Ever. That’s crazy.”

Tracee Forbeck commented, “I heard it. It shook my windows in my house,” while Kim Rexford Hoffman posted, “Nuts!! We heard the boom!!”