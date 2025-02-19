Close Menu
    Subscribe
    Promo
    Lifestyle

    Hundreds of sea turtles take over beach for mass nesting

    Sam AllcockBy 1 Min Read

    SWFSturtles – by Ottilie Von Henning

    Hundreds of endangered sea turtles have taken over a beach as part of their mass nesting.

    Amazing video shows a seemingly endless stretch of beach near the Rushikulya River mouth in Odisha, India, and Olive Ridley turtles sprawled across the sand.

    According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sunny Khokkar, over 11,000 turtles laid eggs on the first day (Feb 16) across a 4km stretch of land.

    The turtles dig pits in the sand to lay their eggs – between 100 and 150 – before covering them and returning to the sea.

    The nesting is expected to continue for several more days as many turtles are still in the sea waiting to come ashore.

    To safeguard the nesting process, the Forest Department has implemented protective measures such as enlisting local volunteers to help create a secure environment.

    A forest officer stated that the section of the beach has been fenced off to prevent visitors from disturbing the turtles.

    The restrictions are set to remain in place for the next 50 days until the hatchlings emerge.




    Share.
    Sam Allcock

    Sam Allcock – Contributor at National Daily Press Sam Allcock is a seasoned digital entrepreneur and journalist, known for his expertise in online media, digital marketing, and business growth strategies. With a keen eye for emerging industry trends, Sam has built a reputation for delivering insightful analysis and engaging content across various platforms. In addition to writing for National Daily Press, Sam contributes to: Coleman News – Covering the latest in business, finance, and technology. Feast Magazine – Exploring food, drink, and hospitality trends. With years of experience in the digital landscape, Sam continues to share his knowledge, helping businesses and individuals navigate the evolving world of online media.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.

    Your trusted source for clear, unbiased, and up-to-the-minute global news, providing a comprehensive perspective on the issues shaping our world.

    contact@nationaldailypress.com

    Company

    Top Headlines

    © 2025 National Daily Press – nationaldailypress.com | All Rights Reserved.