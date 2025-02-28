“I got my first relationship in my 40s – after a stranger messaged me on TikTok”

A millennial woman who had been single her whole life met her first boyfriend in her 40s – after he messaged her on TikTok.

Mia Chard, 42, said she had tried to find romantic connections in her younger years, but it never worked out.

Raised in the Mormon faith in Utah, Mia said there was a lot of emphasis on coupling within the community and finding a family that way.

Mia said she had a “typical” teen experience, meeting boys at dances and going on first dates, but nothing ever panned out.

Mia Chard. (Pix via SWNS)

In August 2024, Mia started dating again and documented her single life on TikTok – aiming to get rid of the shame of being single in adulthood.

Max, aged 40, spotted one of her videos and messaged her saying, “Hey, I thought I would shoot my shot,” and the pair started chatting.

In September, after a month of dating, the couple became boyfriend and girlfriend. The couple is not putting any pressure on their future and is taking every day as it comes.

Mia, a social worker from Salt Lake City, Utah, said: “For me, I tried really hard to find romantic connections, but things never matched.

“It was difficult, as I felt like there was something wrong with me as I wasn’t able to achieve a romantic connection.

“I had always had a romantic heart and always wanted that connection in my life.

“I tried dating in my teens, twenties, and multiple times since then – but it never worked out for me.”

Mia was raised in the Mormon community and said it was expected for her to marry within the community.

Growing up, Mia would meet people at dances or at church, but nothing would progress forward to a second date.

“In the Mormon faith, there is a lot of emphasis on coupling within that space and finding a family that way,” Mia said.

“In my teen years, I had typical teen experiences, going to dances and meeting people that way.

“In my twenties, I was meeting people in my church congregation. I had many first dates, but I never got a second.”

Being unlucky in love impacted Mia’s confidence and self-perception after constantly being told that if she loved herself, love would come.

She said she tried to find romantic connections, but it would never work out.

Mia Chard with her boyfriend Max. (Pix via SWNS)

Mia said: “Being single for so long definitely knocked my confidence and my self-perception.

“I was continuously told that if I loved myself first, then it would come.

“People would ask what is wrong with me because I have not had a relationship.

“When I tell people this is my first relationship, I get a few different reactions – people find it interesting and are happy for me, or I get the classic ‘what is wrong with you.’

“I get a lot of judgment and a lot of support—it is polarizing.”

In 2021, Mia started posting videos on TikTok in the hope of ending the stigma about being single in adulthood and the loneliness it brings.

Then, in August 2024, Max spotted one of Mia’s videos and messaged her saying, “Hey, I thought I would shoot my shot.”

“I had just started online dating when I saw his message, and in a similar vein, I thought, ‘Let’s shoot this shot,’” Mia said.

“We set up a dinner date and the rest is history.”

Max, added: “I messaged Mia because, like her I just started picking up dating again and saw her on my Tiktok feed.

“She was doing a video on getting a flavored pop and I knew those are pretty exclusive to Utah and sent her a message.

“I thought she was cute and fun so I figured why not? I sent her a message after thinking about it for a day.”

After a month of dating, Mia and Max became official in September 2024.

She said Max made her feel at ease and safe, so it was a no-brainer for her that he was the one.

“I felt the ease with the way we interacted with each other,” Mia said.

“We have fun together, there is an ability to laugh, and enjoy each other’s company.

“I feel safe with him on all levels, also emotionally.

“We are able to have good communication – he feels like my best friend.”

Mia Chard. (Pix via SWNS)

Mia said she gets “mixed” reactions when she tells people that this is her first relationship and that she has no regrets in life – adding, “It is all part of the journey.”

“It is definitely all part of the experience and the journey,” Mia said.

“I wish for my younger self to have had the ability to separate my worth from my relationship status.

“There is healing in finding this relationship for me.”

Max said: “What I love about Mia is her heart, she is extremely kind and loving.

“She cares so much for others, not just those close to her – Strangers.

“Many times we are on a walk and she will stop to make sure a homeless person is doing okay.

“I greatly admire that. Her passion for social justice and empathy towards others is admirable.

“She’s also pretty and funny. I love that we can joke together. She is also smart and can look at anything from multiple angles.”