"I met my fiancé after a psychic medium on Etsy predicted and drew my soulmate"

SWSMetsy – by Emma Dunn

A woman says she met her fiancé after she paid a psychic medium on Etsy to predict and draw her soulmate.

Nicole Echeverria, 31, realised she had been “settling” for the wrong men after spending most of her 20s single or in “toxic” relationships.

She went for therapy and started manifesting her husband – the practice of thinking aspirational thoughts with the purpose of making them real.

Nicole paid a woman on Esty to do a ‘soulmate drawing’ – a portrait created using their intuition to depict what someone’s potential partner might look like.

Nicole says the psychic predicted she would meet him in nine to 13 months time and he would be Mediterranean.

Nine months later Nicole met Portuguese native Vitor Snatos, 32, on TikTok and the pair saw each other in person a month later and hit it off.

Nicole knew she’d met her husband straight away and the pair have now celebrated two years together and got engaged in May 2024.

They are legally getting married this Valentine’s Day before having their big do in August 2025.

Nicole, a freelance social media strategist, originally from Long Island, New York, US, said: “She said it would be the relationship we’d both finally been waiting for and we’d meet in nine to 13 months.

“She said he’s very kind, had strong features and she saw him as being Mediterranean – Spanish, Portuguese or Italian.

“It was 90 per cent accurate.

“I knew he was my husband when I looked at him.”

Nicole – who was living in Lisbon Portugal at the time – says she had become “frustrated with dating” and was worried she’d never find a husband.

She said: “I had a deep fear I’d never find my person.”

But after working on herself and realising she had an anxious attachment style she began to reframe how she thought about dating.

She said: “I went in thinking ‘I’m only looking to meet my husband’.

“They should treat me like a princess.

“Then dating became fun again.”

Nicole, who is also launching a wedding platform Matrimuse, turned to affirmations and manifestation.

She said: “I was telling the universe I was going to meet my soulmate.”

In November 2021 Nicole saw a TikTok video of a psychic medium offering soulmate drawings.

She said: “I immediately went to buy it.”

Nicole posted a TikTok in August 2022 and saw a comment from Vitor telling her to ignore the negative comments and intrigued she clicked on his profile.

She said: “He had an Instagram link so I thought lets see if he’s cute.

“I saw that he looked single and looked cute.

“He hadn’t posted in a while but had uploaded a story but it was just a plane window.

“I forgot about him.”

But Nicole then got a DM from Vitor – who is launching a coffee card business – saying he’d recognised her from social media.

She said: “He said he’d just moved back to the UK but he’d love to take me for a drink.

“He said he was coming back in November.

“I said I had a three week solo trip coming up to Greece so I might come back with a Greek boyfriend.

“But we kept messaging.”

Vitor messaged a few weeks later in September to say he was coming back to Portugal to have a root canal done – and asked if Nicole would be free for dinner.

She said: “He looked perfect.

“We stayed at the restaurant until it closed.

“The date lasted seven hours.

“I felt so at peace.”

The couple hit it off and became boyfriend and girlfriend in November 2022.

In January 2023 Nicole revealed she’d had a medium predict him.

She said: “He was entertained by it.

“He said the description sounded a lot like him.”

The couple got engaged in May 2024 and moved in together in Nazaré, Portugal, in November.

They are getting married at a registry office on February 14, 2025.

Nicole said: “It will be the best Valentine’s Day for both of us.”

The pair will then have their big celebratory wedding in August.

Nicole believes changing her mindset helped her find the right man – and advises others to do the same.

She said: “I wouldn’t settle for men who are not quite what I want.

“They had to prove to me that I was worth the time.

“Having that mindset made me feel at peace with being alone.

“They should make me feel like a queen.

“Walk away from a date that doesn’t serve you.”

Vitor said: “The feeling I had when I first saw Nicole was simply breath-taking.

“To say I had butterflies was an understatement but it was true, so I could tell that the feeling I had was one I never experienced before and knew then that Nicole was special and later to be my soulmate.

“I actually only saw the drawing around five to six months later. We had spoken about it prior but I never saw it until then, but to say the drawing looked uncanny…… well, I think my first words were ‘damn! that does look like me’ which made me laugh.

“But I think it just reinforced Nicole that I was her soulmate and she was mine.”

ENDS











