"I met my husband in the loo roll aisle at Tesco – I got a tattoo to commemorate"

SWTPtesco – By Hannah Van De Peer

A mum-of-two met the “love of her life” in the loo roll aisle at Tesco – and has commemorated it with a golden toilet roll tattoo.

Sharon Kills, 57, was the supervisor of her husband, engineer Jeff, 63, on the checkout at Tesco in Enfield, north London, back in 1986.

She’d just applied to study for a social care certificate at Enfield College, while Jeff had recently settled down in the area – and Sharon wanted to finish her course before going out with him.

But on June 13, 1986, the pair went on their first date – for drinks and pizza, and they’ve been together ever since.

And Sharon even got a tattoo of a toilet roll surrounded by butterflies on her right leg for her fortieth birthday, back in 2008.

Sharon, who is out of work due to disability, from Enfield, north London, said: “I was Jeff’s boss at Tesco – and now, we’ve been together 39 lovely years.

“We love each other, we pick on each other, and it hasn’t been easy – particularly when football’s on.

“But I wouldn’t change anything for the world – I’ve got a loo roll on my leg for a reason.”

Sharon was 19 when she was working at Tesco, back in April 1986.

She’d applied to study a preliminary certificate in social care at Enfield College, with a view to becoming a carer for people with learning difficulties.

But just before she found out she’d been accepted, she met Jeff while they were working a shift at their supermarket job.

“Jeff needed money and he came to Tesco, where I was working,” Sharon said.

“He asked our boss: ‘You got any jobs, mate?’ and was told he could start Monday.

“I was his checkout supervisor.

“I saw this young shop floor boy in the loo roll aisle on his first day – 6ft 7in, wavy hair, cute butt…

“I thought: ‘Hm, I like that.”

The now-mum-of-two was startled to learn Jeff’s surname was ‘Kill,’ despite hitting it off instantly, and says their colleagues adopted the code name “Mr. Smith” for him over the tannoy.

Just a few days after meeting, Jeff asked Sharon out for the first time.

Despite liking the look of him, she turned him down to focus on her studies, after finding she’d been accepted onto the social care course.

Sharon said: “He saw me, one day, in the store room, and said: ‘When am I taking you out for dinner?’

“I said: ‘I need to finish my course, but you can on June 13th.’

“He told me he’d wait – and shockingly, he did.”

Jeff asked Sharon for a drink on June 13, to celebrate her earning the certificate.

They went across town to Southgate for a drink and a pizza – and Sharon admits being “quite tiddly” after a few martinis.

“It was the only time I went really shy,” she added.

“I knew he was the one after we went to a pizza shop in Southgate – there was a fight going on and we were in the middle of it, and he grabbed me to protect me.”

The pair have been together ever since, and two years later, Sharon moved in with Jeff and helped to renovate their house – which they’re still living in.

On her 40th birthday, Sharon got a tattoo of a golden toilet roll to commemorate their first meeting – it’s surrounded by butterflies, and has their meeting date engraved inside.

Sharon says the pair have their ups and downs – and have clashed on football many times – but she couldn’t imagine being with anyone else.

“I’ve gained some weight over the years, but Jeff looks like Jason Statham,” she said.

“He even does the voice!

“We have to sit on opposite of the room when we watch football, though – he supports Spurs and I’m a Gooner.

“We love each other, we pick on each other, and people often say: ‘I don’t know how you’ve managed to stay together, but you’ve done it.”

Jeff said: “She was my boss, she never let me get a word in – and she still tells me what to do now!

“But that’s what I love in her.

“I love her kind nature, and she’ll stop to help anybody – she’s my soulmate.”









