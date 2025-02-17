"I narrowly escaped notorious BTK killer – after he tried to break into my home"

Tammy Tago still remembers the chilling feeling that gripped her the night she realized she believes she nearly became another victim of the notorious BTK killer, Dennis Rader.

In 2003, the Lawton, Oklahoma native remembers seeing a man crouching near her apartment – and felt an overwhelming sense of fear, even though she didn’t recognize him at the time.

And weeks later when she discovered someone had attempted to break into her home – splitting the door frame before apparently giving up.

After Rader’s arrest in 2005, Tago, 58, a retired CNA, recognized his face on the news instantly – it was the man she’d seen crouching in the dark years earlier.

She’s convinced he was the man outside her apartment and she was one of his intended victims.

Her fears were intensified when authorities released drawings found at Rader’s former Wichita property – and one of the images looked exactly like Tago’s young daughter, Kilani, now 27, who used to play in the area he was hiding.

She said she has been deeply impacted by the “lucky escape” and wants to confront Rader.

Known as the “BTK” Killer—which stands for bind, torture, and kill— Rader murdered 10 people in the Wichita area between 1974 and 1991, and would often leave clues.

By 2004, it was considered a cold case – but he was arrested in 2005 after he began communicating with local media.

“I’ve been terrified all these years, but I feel like I need to do something before he dies,” she said.

“I want to stand in front of that apartment, tell my story, and maybe finally feel like I can breathe again.”

Tago moved into an apartment complex in Wichita, Kansas, in October 2003, and had just taken her kids to their father’s home for Halloween.

She was on her balcony having a cigarette with a friend when she coughed, catching the attention of a man outside.

“I knew something wasn’t right when I was standing on my balcony and saw a man crouching by the bushes,” she said.

“At first, I wasn’t sure if he had a dog with him, but my instincts told me he wasn’t up to anything good.

“I coughed, and that’s when I think I might’ve caught his attention.

“I never thought he was after me, but after that noise, I feel like I made him angry.”

Tago had been staying away from her apartment for weeks, and came home to find someone had tried to break into her home.

“I saw that the doorframe had a huge split — two and a half to three feet long,” she said

“I knew something was wrong.

“It was as if someone had tried to break in.”

The eerie feeling of being watched lingered, but Tago tried to push it aside, chalking it up to paranoia.

Then in February 2005, Rader, who had murdered at least ten people over three decades while eluding authorities, was suddenly back in the news.

“The BTK killer was back after all those years,” she said.

“I had no idea that the man I saw that night was Dennis Rader, but when the news broke, I began to research him. That’s when my terror started.”

When he was arrested in 2005, she saw his photo on the news and instantly recognized it as the man she had seen in the bushes – who she also believes tried to break into her home.

“I knew it was him,” she said. “I had no doubt.

“When I saw that photo, everything clicked.

“I started reading about what he did to his victims, the things he did to them. It haunts me to this day. He’s a sick man.”

At the time, Tago didn’t talk to authorities out of fear.

“I was embarrassed later that I didn’t go back to the police,” she explained. “But then part of me was like, ‘No, I ain’t embarrassed. Who would’ve?’ The entire town of Wichita was terrified.”

Police tracked Rader down through a floppy disk after the notorious killer resurfaced by sending taunting messages to the media, planning to kill again.

He was arrested and sentenced to 10 consecutive life sentences in prison with a minimum of 175 years.

During the investigation, police dug up a treasure trove of evidence from Rader’s former Wichita property when searching for the remains of 16-year-old Cynthia Dawn Kinney, who was last seen in 1976.

Authorities recovered hundreds of drawings in the area, and they were released in 2023.

One of the images, which depicted a young girl in a red dress, was marked with yellow highlights — a detail that immediately triggered Tago’s memories of her daughter.

“My daughter used to play by the Kansas River, and I always felt she was being watched. The little girl in the picture, I believe it’s her,” Tago said.

“The dress, the yellow markings.

“He had me as his project. I don’t think he came back to get caught — he was going to kill me and my kids that morning.

“But I was lucky.”

















