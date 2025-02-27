"I'm selling my Jellycat collection – to get a mortgage in London"

SWSMjellycats – by Freddie Noble

A Jellycat lover has made over £2k selling her collection – and will put the money towards buying a home in London.

Romilly Mason, 21, started collecting Jellycats in 2004, when her Auntie, Boo, 56, gave her a bunny Jellycat for her first birthday in May, 2004.

Over the years, Romilly has collected 120 Jellycats, 80 of which are bunnies – spending just under £1k.

Romilly’s collection includes bunnies, lions, spiders, and even moths – her favourite is Honey, the Bunny.

Now Romilly has decided to sell her Jellycat collection to put money towards a house deposit in London.

So far she has made £2k and is still selling plushies on her eBay for as much as £720.

Romilly Mason, a student graduate, from Brecon Beacon, Wales, said: “I still buy and love Jellycats.

“Deciding to sell them has been very hard as they were such an integral part of my childhood.

“However, I need the money for something that will be an integral part of my adulthood.

“I was at University in London, and since graduating, I’ve struggled to get a job.

“I’ve applied for so many jobs, but none have come through yet, and I’ve set up my TikTok to get into PR and marketing.

“I plan to sell the bunnies and build up a housing deposit, and when I return, I hope to rent for a few months before putting down my deposit.”

Romilly got her first Jellycat, which was a bunny, for her birthday her.

From that moment, she became obsessed with Jellycats and collected 120 of them.

Romilly said, “My first Jellycat was when I was one year old, and I was attached to Jelly cats as a whole.

“I’ve had them since they first came out, and slowly but surely, I’ve carried on collecting them.”

Romilly has over 120 Jellycats in her collection – including along bunnies, shrimp, lobsters, spiders, moths, and whales.

Romilly said: “They are very rare, and some are special editions.

“There is no way of getting them now; they are hard to find. I sold two on Sunday, and one went for £720 and £420.”

After graduating from a Russell Group university in London, Romilly started applying for jobs but struggled to find one for her.

Her mum, Natasha, 54, came up with the idea of selling her Jellycats.

Romilly said, “I started selling my collection after I came home from university and started applying for jobs, and I didn’t have steep funding at that point.

“My mum came up with the idea of selling the Jellycats.

“I didn’t realise how much they have gone for, and ultimately, I want to make up as much money as I can. I’ve already made £2,000.

So far, Romilly has made £2k after selling seven bunnies and a few other Jellycats and hopes to use the money towards a deposit on a property.

She admits it is difficult to let go of her beloved collection, but she is determined to get on the property ladder.

Romilly said: “Someone else would bid every few days, and I’ve tried to promote it on jelly cat Facebook groups.

“One lady messaged me and said she wanted to buy the whole collection.

“It’s hard because I’m so attached to them as they are a pure part of my childhood, and it’s not something I didn’t want to do.

“I’m just seeing how it goes and there are some that I would never ever sell.”

To find Romilly’s eBay visit: www.ebay.co.uk/usr/olivesilove













