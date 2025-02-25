Close Menu
    Impressive scenes as Red Arrows fly to Scottish airbase

    Sam AllcockBy 1 Min Read

    SWNAarrows – by Dean Murray

    There were impressive scenes as the Red Arrows made the transit from their home unit of RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire to RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland on Monday (24 Feb).

    The team will spend a week in the Highlands as they continue to prepare for the 2025 display season. This enables the team to vary their practice location for training purposes.

    Officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows showcase the excellence of the RAF and represent the United Kingdom both at home and overseas.

    The team consists of pilots and more than 100 highly-trained support personnel.











