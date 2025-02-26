Indoor ski centre fined £100K following death of 12-year-old boy

SWMRsnow – By Adam Dutton

An indoor ski centre has been fined £100,000 for health and safety failings following the death of a 12-year-old boy.

Louis Watkiss suffered fatal injuries at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffs., during an evening with fri at a tobogganing birthday party.

The youngster, from Sutton Coldfield, West Mids., had been descending the main slope on a toboggan when he slid into the back of a member of staff.

The worker – who was conducting a ‘slope walk’ – fell backwards onto Louis who died at the scene from serious head injuries on September 24, 2021.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) prosecuted Snowdome Limited and charged the firm with breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

Today (Wed) the company was fined £100,000 and ordered to pay costs of £14,534 at Telford Magistrates’ Court.

The HSE said the Snowdome failed to ensure the safety of its customers during the tobogganing activity.

They added the popular venue also did not have a “suitable and sufficient risk assessment” and had not “fully considered all persons likely to be on the slope” at the time.

As a result, there was “no safe system of work, information, instruction, training or supervision to manage the risk of collisions between toboggans and pedestrians.”

Nathan Cook, senior enforcement lawyer for HSE said: “Louis went to a friend’s birthday party at the Snowdome and should have returned home safely to his family after an enjoyable occasion.

“Tragically, due to the failings of Snowdome Limited, this did not happen.

“Louis’s death could have been prevented if the company had adequately assessed and controlled the risks associated with tobogganing activities.

“This should act as a reminder that venues and employers must ensure suitable and sufficient risk assessments are in place and employees are provided with sufficient safe systems of work, information, instructions, training, and supervision.

“Our risk assessment guidance may be more commonly used for workplaces such as factories and construction sites, but the same principles apply for busy venues like indoor ski slopes.

“The possible risks to people from equipment and the movement of visitors and staff needs to be thought through.

“Our thoughts remain with Louis’ family.”

Following his death, Louis’ family paid tribute to him, saying he was their “love, pride and joy”, and a talented musician who was sports mad.

They said: “Louis was a son, a brother, a grandson, a cousin and a friend.

“Louis was a studious pupil who enjoyed learning showing immense curiosity about the world around him.

“Reaching grade 5 at Saxophone through the Royal Academy of Music, his involvement in two jazz ensembles demonstrated his passion for music.

“Louis supported Chelsea and England football clubs and followed England Cricket and Birmingham Bears, regularly watching both sports.

“Along with cheering on AJ and Tyson Fury for their big heavyweight fights.

“We are so thankful George had five happy years with his brother, and he will hold dear the memory of Louis’ stoic personality.

“We are eternally grateful for the honour of knowing Louis and the pleasure of raising him.

“With Louis’ passing, we remind others that his life is one to be celebrated; although we will miss him every day, especially his winning smile, Louis will remain forever in our hearts.

“We love Louis very much. Our pride. Our joy. Our love. We miss him so much it hurts.”

Following the accident, Martin Smith, the SnowDome chairman, said: “The directors and all of the employees extend their heartfelt thoughts and prayers and condolences.

“Directors and staff are deeply shocked by what happened, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this terrible time.”

Snowdome Limited, of Leisure Island, River Drive, Tamworth, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.









