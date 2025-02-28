Inspirational woman, 106, says secret to long life is a daily chocolate bar

An inspirational woman who is celebrating her 106th birthday says the secret of her long life is eating chocolate.

Edith Hill only moved into a care home six years ago after turning 100 and says her daily dose of chocolate and “partying” keeps her feeling young and healthy.

Her favourite chocolate bar is Cadbury Dairy Milk but she admits she’ll give any sweet treat a try – especially at Easter.

The retired secretary was born on March 3, 1919 and has survived two world wars and seen five monarchs crowned and 23 prime ministers walk into Downing Street.

Despite her sweet tooth, Edith has never smoked or drank much alcohol.

When asked what the secret of her longevity was, she replied: “It’s being independent, eating lots of chocolate and partying.”

Yorkshire-born Edith now lives in Aspen Lodge Care Home in Skegness, Lincs., where staff are planning a special birthday celebration on Monday – including a double chocolate cake.

To mark the milestone occasion, staff have launched an appeal for people to send her birthday cards with the aim of hitting 106.

Head housekeeper Anita Tindle said: “She’s already received 40 cards but we are determined to hit 106 for each of her incredible years.

“It makes my heart melt that people have taken part.

“It goes to show that there is some community spirit out there and people are willing to help.

“She is a really lovely lady with a great character and still does everything for herself.

“She is one-in-a-million really.

“She can chat for England, she’s truly amazing for her age.”

Edith, who has one son, will have a spring-themed party, with two singers performing her favourite hits from the 40s and 50s.

Her niece, Anne Turner, 86, said her aunt had always been “very work-orientated”.

She added: “She likes keeping up with all of the family news and has always been very independent, kind and loving.”