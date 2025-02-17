Jaw-dropping pictures show U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds wowing Daytona

SWSMjets – by Dean Murray

Jaw-dropping pictures show the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds display team wowing crowds at the famous Daytona 500 on Sunday (16 Feb).

The demonstration squadron were pictured preparing against a rainbow backdrop on Thursday, before show-stopping aerial passes over the 150,000-strong crowd on race-day.

This year marks the 15th consecutive year the Thunderbirds have opened up what is know as the ‘Great American Race’, held annually at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.



















