Kandima Maldives Welcomes All to the Egg-venture Island for a Joyful Easter

Kandima Maldives is thrilled to invite guests to hop into a world of happiness this Easter from 18 to 20 April 2025, with an exhilarating line-up of activities on the Egg-venture Island. Families and children can look forward to a weekend of adventures, culinary delights, and playful experiences that foster connection and bonding.

Hop into a hub of creativity at Kandima’s Easter Wonderland

Kicking off the festivities, young guests can unleash their creativity in a fun-filled Bubble Tea Making Class on April 18 and 19, where they will craft their own personalised version of this beloved drink. The Easter Chocolate Making Class invites children to explore the art of chocolate making, shaping velvety chocolate masterpieces to enjoy or gift as sweet Easter surprises.

Throughout the Easter weekend, Kandiland buzzes with excitement in a playful atmosphere filled with hands-on creativity. Young guests can take part in engaging DIY workshops, from Easter Basket Making and Egg Decorating to crafting their own Bunny Ears Headbands. These fun-filled sessions elevate the celebrations with laughter, creativity, and the sweet aroma of Easter treats, leaving little ones with cherished memories and delightful handmade keepsakes to take home.

The fun continues into Easter Sunday, with an enticing Chocolate Competition at Deli, featuring live chocolate crafting demonstrations that everyone can join in and contribute. Guests can embark on the iconic island-wide Easter Egg Hunt for all ages, where the group that gathers the most eggs will win exclusive discount vouchers for a pampering experience at EsKape Spa.

Flavour-bound feasts to brighten up your Easter

Celebrating Easter with flavourful experiences for all, grown-ups can indulge in a fancy Wine & Cheese Tasting at Forbidden Bar, sampling exquisite wine and artisanal cheese pairings. Taking a break in the day, guests can enjoy slow and relaxed afternoons at delightful High Tea sessions at Aroma and Deli, serving coconut-flavoured delicacies and decadent chocolate treats. Be sure to keep an eye out on the Ice Cream Kart that will be making its rounds throughout the Kandima island.

As evening falls, gastronomic experiences take center stage, starting with the Seafood Eggstravaganza on Friday, April 18. Guests can indulge in a lavish selection of fresh seafood, including succulent lobster, all perfectly paired with the gentle ocean breeze at Azure Beach. The feast continues the next morning with a Chef’s Special Easter Breakfast.

Easter Sunday presents the grand Lavish Easter Brunch Buffet, a half-day foodie gala from 7 AM to 2:30 PM, featuring a spectacular spread of breakfast classics and gourmet spring-time creations designed to satisfy every palate.

Awaken your senses with Easter Bliss wellness treatments

Travellers yearning for a serene escape can book a special two-hour celebrational spa package. The package includes a rejuvenating 60-minute Easter Glow Facial and a soothing 60-minute Spring Serenity Full Body Massage, with a complimentary Peppermint Foot Scrub for ultimate rejuvenation, organic herbal tea and Easter treats to help you wind down.

Meanwhile, little VIPs can revel in an exceptional Kids Spa Day, complete with gentle massages, stylish nail art or hair braiding, and a floral foot bath. Prices start from £160 for adults, and £78 for children.

Bring the spirit of Easter outside with vibrant festivities at Smoked Beach!

Wrapping up Easter with a blast, travellers can immerse themselves in a celebration that blends music and creativity at the Easter Bazaar and Beach Party, springing to life in the late afternoon on Sunday the 20th. Discover vibrant local art stalls, coconut painting, face painting, and game stations.

As the sun sets, the beach transforms into a dancefloor with lively DJ music and pulsating beats, inviting guests to dance the evening away with craft cocktails and prosecco. The evening culminates in a dazzling magic show that will leave everyone spellbound, where performers showcase a series of mesmerising acts displaying skilful illusion and ingenious sleight of hand.

And if that wasn’t enough, to close the night on a cosy note, stay out for an Easter Movie Night under the stars, a film screening that brings everyone together and sparks conversation and connection among friends and family alike.

Jet off to Kandima Maldives this Easter for an unforgettable adventure for all ages, where pearls of happiness unfold. Family Studios lead-in rates start at an affordable £163/night and Beach Villas from £336/night when booking directly with the resort.

For more information and full programme click here: add link: . ​ https://kandima.com/en/kool- things/egg-venture-island