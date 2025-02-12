Lemurs and meerkats spotted with roses ahead of Valentine's Day in adorable photos

SWNAlemur – by Elizabeth Hunter

Lemurs and meerkats have been spotted enjoying bouquets of roses ahead of Valentine’s Day in adorable new photos.

Groups of meerkats and black and white ruffled lemurs at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park were given special bouquets of roses and bananas as a treat ahead of February 14.

Lemurs Max and Ruby were pictured investigating the bouquet of red roses – before each selecting one and giving it a tentative nibble.

Naturally herbivores, lemurs tend to eat fruit and leaves – and are known to enjoy a rare treat of brightly coloured flowers.

Meanwhile, a group of meerkats at the Comrie park could also be seen standing up to smell the roses – which were taller than them.











