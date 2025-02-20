Lightning strikes home of dozen priests – burning entire thing to the ground

A lightning strike caused a huge fire which has completely destroyed the home to a dozen priests and missionaries with the Legionaries of Christ.

In the early hours of the morning, during storms which swept across the region, a fork hit the roof in Cumming, Georgia.

While most of the community’s 12 priests and missionaries were away, four priests were inside when the fire broke out at 4.45am on Sunday.

The priests escaped unharmed, thanks to neighbors and emergency responders.

Father Scott Reilly, 58, associate pastor of St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, said they initially thought a tree had been hit – until they saw a “glow” in the ceiling.

“At first, all of us thought it was a tree that had been hit,” he recalled.

“I thought that was what I felt until I started smelling smoke. And that was within three minutes of the strike.”

As soon as he stepped outside his small cottage on the property, Father Scott saw flames consuming the house.

“The roof was already burning and crackling very loudly,” he said.

Realizing one of the other priests — Father Edward — was inside, he sprang into action.

“I got my sandals on and went over to the house because I knew Father Edward was there,” he recalled. “He was already downstairs in our dining room area, on the phone with 911.

“He was in the room near where the lightning struck. When it hit, he opened his eyes and saw a glow around the attic ceiling door.”

With flames rapidly spreading, Father Edward was unable to retrieve his belongings, but Father Scott managed to grab a few essential items before heading outside to wait for the firefighters.

The firemen came pretty quickly and went into the house to begin shooting water all over the place,” he said. “But within a minute or two, the roof was starting to cave in.

“Then there was a flash — when it just reaches a certain point, and then everything starts burning.”

Firefighters pulled back and began focusing on containing the flames. Meanwhile, neighbors stepped in to help.

“They pushed us back to a safe distance, and we went up the driveway to our neighbor’s house,” Father Scott said.

“They gave Father Edward some clothing, offered us coffee and breakfast — they were very kind. Another neighbor came by, knocking on the door to check on us. Everyone was so kind.

“The generosity of people has been overwhelming.”

Despite the devastating loss, Father Scott remains steadfast in his faith and optimistic about rebuilding.

With hopes of rebuilding the home, he is now putting the tragedy in God’s hands.

“We know God is caring, and He allows things to happen. He didn’t throw a lightning bolt at it, but He allowed it for a greater good,” he reflected.

“And right away, the greater good you see is just the generosity of people and how Christ Jesus shows up through their love. That’s the greatest good.”

For now, the displaced priests are staying in various locations until they can secure a more permanent home.

“We’re looking for a place where we can be together for about a year,” Father Scott explained.

“But at least four or five of us can stay back on the property in other functional units. We’ll get together for meals, so that’s not a big problem.”

As for the future, the priests are determined to rebuild.

“We really love this community up here, and we serve this community. It’s a treasure, and they love us.

“I don’t think it’ll be a problem getting it rebuilt — it’s just going to take time and support.”

Above all, Father Scott remains deeply moved by the outpouring of kindness from those around them.

“Just emphasize the overwhelming love that people have shown. It’s incredibly moving,” said. “You know it’s there, but until you experience it, it’s a whole different thing.”

www.gofundme.com/f/legionaries-of-christs-home-destroyed-by-lightning-strike











