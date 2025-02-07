Locals divided after controversial plan to demolish Grenfell Tower confirmed

SWLNgrenfell – by Imogen Howse

The government’s controversial plan to demolish Grenfell Tower has divided locals – with one survivor claiming the authorities “want it gone” so people are no longer reminded of the failures that led to the disaster.

However, other residents say they do not want to be reminded of the horrors of June 14, 2017 – and would rather it was pulled down.

Housing secretary Angela Rayner confirmed today (Fri) that the tower in west London – where 72 people lost their lives – will be taken down “sensitively”.

Willie Thompson, 68, lived in the tower for 20 years and escaped when it caught fire.

He believes the government wants the tower to be destroyed so people forget about the failures that led to the disaster.

The final report of the Grenfell Tower inquiry, published in September, concluded the disaster was the result of “decades of failure” by the government and the construction industry to act on the dangers of flammable materials on high-rise buildings.

Willie said: “I’m absolutely horrified that the government wants to take it down. Distraught isn’t a strong enough word.

“They just want it gone because they don’t want people walking past and remembering that the government did this.

“I understand that some of it has to come down because it is structurally unsafe. But from below the tenth floor it is sound – and we, the bereaved and survivors, want to keep it there.

“It’s unfair that the bereaved will no longer be able to visit the site. People take comfort in coming here and remembering.

“We just don’t understand. This isn’t what we wanted.

“We want the site to be remembered. We have lots of memorabilia that needs to be displayed somewhere.

“We think that they could put a space on the ground floor – where families and friends can visit and people can view the inside.

“The government should leave something for us.”

Other local residents, however, argued that the building was a “constant reminder of the horrors that happened” nearly eight years ago – and that it should be taken down to allow the community a “chance to heal”.

Shirley Sylvester, 52, has lived on Lancaster West Estate her whole life – and finds walking past the building everyday “incredibly upsetting”.

She said: “Personally, I would like it to come down.

“I know some people want it to stay as a reminder of what happened, but we’re never going to forget.

“No one here will ever forget what they saw. But at the moment, it’s just looming over our heads.

“It’s incredibly upsetting. It’s that constant reminder. I think we could have something more fitting in its place.

“Perhaps there could be a memorial garden.

“Somewhere people in the community could spend time in – but that would still be a fitting memorial to all those people who lost their lives.

“We need to give our community a chance to heal.”

Val Murphy, 72, agreed that the tower was a haunting reminder of the fire which claimed 72 lives.

She said: “I know people who died in the fire and I just think it’s a horrible reminder.

“There should be a memorial for those people who lost their lives so everyone can respect that people lived there and had lives there.

“And it’s important that the families and friends of the bereaved are consulted. But I don’t want the tower there anymore.”

Asim Choudhury, 25, also thought the building should be taken down.

He said: “It’s a very emotional issue. I mean, I watched it happen. I saw the fire. Everything about it was horrific – and I get that people are attached to Grenfell.

“But I think we have a serious housing problem in this country and we need to resolve that.

“There should be a new block that is more safely built and in better condition. And those affected by Grenfell – and by dangerous cladding – should be rehoused.

“I think that’s how we start to move on.”

Mike Garland, 70, meanwhile, said that what was most important was what is put in Grenfell Tower’s place.

He said: “I feel that the tower in itself is a reminder of the horror that happened there. And I think we need to focus on moving forward.

“There should be something there instead that is beneficial for the community – something hopeful and meaningful.

“So, I don’t disagree with them taking it down. But I think what is most important is what they put in its place.”

Eileen Ghan, 83, suggested a memorial garden – similar to those for soldiers who died in World War One and World War Two.

She said: “I think a memorial garden sounds like a lovely idea. Some place people can remember. I think all the names of people who died should be displayed there.”

Currently there is a memorial in place in front of Grenfell Tower – filled with messages addressed to those who lost their lives.

As people pass by, many stop to admire the tributes and read the words written on the wall.

Fresh bunches of flowers sit at the foot of the memorial and teddy bears have been left for the children who lost their lives.

One tribute is addressed to “the 72 loved ones” who are “forever in our hearts”.

And another asks: “How could this happen in a so-called first world country?”

