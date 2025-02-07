Locals "frightened" over crashes – as video shows car ploughing through garden

SWLScrashes – by Chris Flanagan

Locals have been left “frightened” after a series of car crashes on their street – with footage showing the moment one vehicle careers through a front garden and into a bush.

Residents of Westbury Road in Watford, Herts, are said to be living in fear after four smashes occurred in recent weeks.

One collision on January 17, which was caught on camera, saw a vehicle veer off the road and hurtle across a home’s front garden – and into a hedge.

The victims’ daughter, Karen Tooley, says the car narrowly missed her elderly parents’ front room by “under a metre.”

Another crash reportedly involved a vehicle zooming down the road before smashing into a wall.

Karen, who is in her 40s, said: “There is a primary school Eastbury Farm in walking distance with many young children and parents walking on these roads daily.

“With all these vehicles leaving the road and crossing the pavements it’s a miracle no one has been seriously injured.

“My parents who are in their 70s have been frightened to go out on their evening walks, which they do for health reasons, as they no longer feel they are safe on the pavements.

“Their daughter-in-law was due to arrive at the time of the accident and would have been parking behind the car that was already on the driveway a matter of minutes later so she could have been seriously injured or worse.

“This has played on my parents’ minds ever since the accident.”

As well as the two recorded crashes, a car also reportedly struck a lamppost in Westbury Road earlier in January, and on February 3 another went through a property’s front wall in nearby Batchworth Lane.

Karen says speeding has plagued the area for 20 years and, despite councillors getting involved, there has been no solution so far.

She added: “I am now worried for my parents and when I arrive at their house with my children.

“I am hurrying them out of the car even though we are on the driveway because I’m worried another car could crash through the driveway again.”















