    Loving dog wraps its paws around owner for a hug – just like a human

    Sam Allcock

    SWSMdog – by Sejal Mandal

    This is the adorable moment a dog wrapped her paws around her owner for a hug – just like a human.

    Owner Katerina Spasibo, 40, originally taught Ryba, a four-year-old Afghan hound, the “hug” command as a trick.

    But the affectionate pup enjoyed it so much that she now does it on her own and without prompt.

    Katerina, the founder of a dog training school in St. Petersburg, Russia, said: “She came up with this routine herself.

    “At first, it was just a trick but now it happens every evening without fail.

    “She can even hug other people on command.”

    Ryba, whose name means “fish” in Russian, has been by Katerina’s side since she was a puppy.

    The well-trained hound often joins her at work and sometimes even helps to socialize other dogs.

    Despite her affectionate nature and special attachment to Katerina, Ryba lives happily alongside a husky, a cat and plenty of visiting dogs.

    Katerina said: “She loves me but she doesn’t have an anxious attachment.

    “She’s very self-sufficient.

    “Ryba enjoys both quiet time and noisy company.

    “She’s great at finding the balance between being graceful and occasionally goofing around.
    “And every time, it just makes me smile.”








    Sam Allcock

    Sam Allcock

