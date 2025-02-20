M25 drivers delayed for hours – after boat 'capsizes' and blocks lane

SWMRboat – by Isobel Williams

Motorists on one of Britain’s busiest motorways were delayed for hours yesterday (Weds) – after a BOAT ‘capsized’ and blocked one of the lanes.

The M25 was disrupted between junctions nine and 10 after the vessel fell from its trailer.

A picture shows the boat on its side, in the outside lane on the anti-clockwise side of the motorway.

National Highways said its officers were called at around 3:30pm, and traffic conditions returned to normal around 7pm.

Some social media users saw the funny side of the incident, posting on X: “Can’t drop anchor there!”

Another added: “A capsize boat on the M25 ain’t something you see everyday.”

National Highways said: “At around 3.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, 19 February) National Highways received a report from police about a boat fallen from its trailer onto the M25.

“Traffic Officers located the boat on the anti-clockwise carriageway just past Cobham Services between Junction 10 and Junction 9, blocking Lanes 2,3, and 4.

“Control Operators from the South East Regional Operations Centre set the variable messaging signs on the overhead gantries approaching the location to warn motorists of the obstruction ahead.

“Traffic Officers closed the blocked lanes leaving Lane 1 open to traffic.

“A specialist recovery service attended to recover the boat and vehicle which had been towing the trailer.

“The carriageway was fully reopened to traffic at 6.50pm. No injuries were reported.”