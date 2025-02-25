Close Menu
    Major search operation underway after person spotted stranded in river near hotel

    Sam AllcockBy 2 Mins Read

    SWLSsearch – By Adam Dutton

    A major river search operation has been launched after a person was spotted stranded in the water near to a city centre hotel.

    Emergency services were scrambled to the Diglis area of Worcester after a patient was reported as getting into difficulty in the River Severn.

    Part of the city centre was closed off near Diglis House Hotel while a large scale search operation took place throughout today (Tue).

    An eyewitness said they saw a man attempt to rescue the person from the water while attached to a rope and using the life ring just after 10am.

    Firefighters used drones to try to find the person as well as checking riverbanks using poles while police went door-to-door to waterfront properties.

    A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Emergency services are currently in Worcester’s Diglis area following a report that someone had entered the river.

    “An increased police presence can be expected this afternoon.

    “The footpath along the river is currently closed, as searches continue and to allow emergency services to access the river.”

    A spokesperson for Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue said: “Two Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service crews from Worcester Fire Station, plus boat crews from Worcester and Evesham and an incident command unit and drone from Wyre Forest were called at 10.16am on 25 February to a rescue from water in Severn Street, Worcester.

    “Police and ambulance are also in attendance. The incident is ongoing.”

    A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a patient in the water near to Diglis House Hotel on Severn Street at 10.19am.

    “We have two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham at the scene where we are currently carrying out a search with colleagues from the police and fire services.”











    Sam Allcock

