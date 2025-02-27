Man accused of biting cop says he couldn't have 'because he had no teeth'

SWLSteeth – By Izzy Hawksworth and Lucy Jenkinson

A man accused of biting a police officer during a struggle said he couldn’t have done ‘because he has no teeth’, a court has heard.

Steven Hodgson, 34, forced his head towards a police officer, who believed he was trying to bite his hand, after they smelt cannabis coming from his vehicle while outside a supermarket.

But after being arrested, Hodgson claimed in a police interview that he hadn’t bitten the police officer – because he doesn’t have a full set of teeth.

Prosecutor Pamela Fee said officers had driven past Asda in Workington, Cumbria, in January and noticed a vehicle outside the store, despite it being closed.

One of the officers then approached the vehicle ‘find out what the situation was’ and spoke to Hodgson, who told them he was using the cash machine, Workington Magistrates’ Court heard.

But there was a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle so the defendant was informed that he was going to be searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He resisted and placed his hands in his pockets and when the officer asked Hodgson, of Workington, Cumbria, for his other hand, he started to aggressively pull away.

Incapacitant spray was used on Hodgson but had ‘minimal effect’ due to him resisting and he then pushed the officer, knocking him back and took the opportunity to run to the rear of the store.

Hodgson slipped twice and as he fell over, the officer was able to get on top of him while the defendant continued to violently resist.

The court then heard how Hodgson forced his head towards the officer, who felt pain on his right hand and realised that a small piece of skin had pulled away.

The officer said it was unclear if he had been bitten or if his finger had been grazed in the struggle but cops were then able to get Hodgson under control and he was arrested for assaulting an emergency worker.

John Cooper, defending, said the Hodgson, a mechanical fitter was previously earning a ‘significant income’.

But he said the defendant was currently going through disciplinary proceedings and may not be earning that amount in the next few weeks.

Mr Cooper said: “He was searched and didn’t have any drugs on him. He tells me he just panicked.

“He’s gone to a cash machine with fri. There’s a brief struggle. He then runs around in circles and is detained by the officer.

“He says he wasn’t trying to bite and as you can see, he hasn’t got a full set of top teeth.

“The officer is genuinely mistaken.”

A probation officer told the court that Hodgson had been away from work for a period of time due to an unsuccessful dental procedure in October and that he had admitted occasional cannabis use.

Hodgson pleaded guilty to obstructing an authorised person in exercise of power to detain or search a vehicle for drugs, assault by beating of an emergency worker and failing to surrender to court bail.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and the defendant was ordered to pay £100 in compensation to the police officer he assaulted.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 victim surcharge.



