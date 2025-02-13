Man arrested on suspicion of murdering pensioner in Bath

SWBNbath – by Tom Bevan

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a pensioner in Bath.

Police were called to a home in the historic city at around 12.10pm on Tuesday and found a man deceased.

Formal identification has not been completed but police believed the victim to be a man in his 70s.

A 29-year-old man has now been arrested as part of the investigation and remains in custody for questioning.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Neil Meade of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this hugely upsetting time. Specially-trained family liaison officers will provide them with support, as well as updates as our investigation progresses.

“We can confirm that an arrest was made in the Oxford area and the man remains in custody for questioning.

“We appreciate this news will come as a shock to the community, but wish to reassure people that we have a team of detectives investigating this case and we do not at this time consider there to be any increased risk to other members of the public.

“Enquiries are being carried out at the address in Kelston View and we expect a scene to remain in place for the next few days.

“The local neighbourhood team though will be conducting extra patrols around the area to ensure we have uniformed officers and PCSOs available to speak to anyone with concerns.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference number 5225036867.







