Man captures Starlink satellites soaring across night sky near military base

SWSYufo – by Ben Barry

A man captures Starlink satellites soaring across the night sky towards a military base in the US.

Footage shows the objects flying across the night sky in a straight line from the sea towards the US Coast Guard training facility in Petaluma, California.

Cory Green, 36, was driving down Bodega Avenue, Petaluma, California, with his wife and children on February 16, 2025, when he noticed the objects lighting up the sky.

Initially, he thought the satellites – that were around a mile away from a US Coast Guard training facility – were power lines, but on closer inspection, he realised they were moving.

The satellites are described as a “Starlink satellite train” and have captured the public’s imagination with many thinking they are UFOs.

Cory has worked with aircraft for most of his career and said he has “never seen anything like this in the sky”.

Cory, who works in the US military, from Seattle, Washington, said: “Initially I thought they were drones.

“When I got to the security base, I asked them about drones but they said they didn’t see any.

“I was pretty surprised to see something like that.

“I have never seen anything in a perfect line going across the sky like that before.

“They were very unusual and different to what I have seen in the sky.”



