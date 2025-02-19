Close Menu
    Man captures Starlink satellites soaring across night sky near military base

    Sam AllcockBy 2 Mins Read

    SWSYufo – by Ben Barry

    A man captures Starlink satellites soaring across the night sky towards a military base in the US.

    Footage shows the objects flying across the night sky in a straight line from the sea towards the US Coast Guard training facility in Petaluma, California.

    Cory Green, 36, was driving down Bodega Avenue, Petaluma, California, with his wife and children on February 16, 2025, when he noticed the objects lighting up the sky.

    Initially, he thought the satellites – that were around a mile away from a US Coast Guard training facility – were power lines, but on closer inspection, he realised they were moving.

    The satellites are described as a “Starlink satellite train” and have captured the public’s imagination with many thinking they are UFOs.

    Cory has worked with aircraft for most of his career and said he has “never seen anything like this in the sky”.

    Cory, who works in the US military, from Seattle, Washington, said: “Initially I thought they were drones.

    “When I got to the security base, I asked them about drones but they said they didn’t see any.

    “I was pretty surprised to see something like that.

    “I have never seen anything in a perfect line going across the sky like that before.

    “They were very unusual and different to what I have seen in the sky.”


    Sam Allcock

    Sam Allcock – Contributor at National Daily Press Sam Allcock is a seasoned digital entrepreneur and journalist, known for his expertise in online media, digital marketing, and business growth strategies. With a keen eye for emerging industry trends, Sam has built a reputation for delivering insightful analysis and engaging content across various platforms. In addition to writing for National Daily Press, Sam contributes to: Coleman News – Covering the latest in business, finance, and technology. Feast Magazine – Exploring food, drink, and hospitality trends. With years of experience in the digital landscape, Sam continues to share his knowledge, helping businesses and individuals navigate the evolving world of online media.

