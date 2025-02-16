Man jailed for life after raping two women at gunpoint

SWMRgunpoint – by Ross McCarthy

This is the moment police arrested a man who had raped two women at gunpoint – as he is jailed for life.

Troy Tomlin, 27, targeted the women after making contact via an escort website.

He disguised himself by wearing a face covering, demanding money before raping them both.

Both of the women managed to flee from the property and raise the alarm, before Tomlin fled the scene.

Tomlin was jailed for life with a minimum of 17 years at Birmingham Crown Court after being found guilty of four rapes, two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, robbery, possession of a knife and possession of cannabis.

In passing sentence Judge Melbourne Inman KC said: “Throughout, from what they said, it was rough and you were wearing latex gloves and sun glasses.

“Both were terrified and considered they might be killed. The incident was sustained. This was over about 30 minutes during which each victim remained utterly terrified.

“There was the additional humiliation and degradation because each of the victims had to kneel while you raped her friend next to her. There was a significant degree of planning.

“You were obviously disguised and made every attempt to conceal your identity. You made sure that they never saw all of your face. You made significant attempts to prevent them from telling the police because of the threats you made as to what would happen if they did.

“You have shown no remorse at all for what you have done. You thought through clearly what you intended to do.. You are extremely dangerous and it is not possible at all at this stage to determine when it will be safe for you to be in society.”

Tomlin had arrived at one of the woman’s flat in Birmingham city centre on June 1, 2024 and demanded to know where she kept her money – pulling out what appeared to be a gun.

She handed over some cash before Tomlin went into another room where a friend of the woman was.

She also handed him some money, before he went on to rape both women. At one point, he held the gun to one of the women’s heads as he demanded to see their ID cards.

He told the women that he would go to their homes and kill them if anyone told the police.

Tomlin was traced using phone data and arrested two days later by West Midland Police.

In a statement one of his victims said: “I have suffered from anxiety and depression.

“I have also suffered from insomnia and only sleep properly once or twice a week. I have felt suicidal at times. I feel humiliated. This person has taken everything from me, my dignity, my respect, my soul.”

Det Insp Matt Owen, from West Midlands Police Public Protection Unit, said: “This was an horrific and sustained attack on two women, causing both real fear and a significant and lasting impact.

“Tomlin tried to lie his way out of this by suggesting that the sex had been consensual, but they jury was able to see through that.”

















