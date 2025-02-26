Man rescues injured seagull – with a prawn sandwich

SWMRgull

A man rescued an injured seagull – with a prawn sandwich from his work canteen.

Reece Peacham, a Wightlink cafe steward, spotted the seabird at the FastCat terminal in Portsmouth.

He bought the young bird a prawn sandwich from the selection at the cafe in case it was feeling peckish

He said: “There are plenty of seagulls around Portsmouth Harbour and they normally fly away when you approach but this one didn’t move so I looked more closely.

“It was clear this herring gull needed professional help so I put it in a cardboard box and my mum took it to a wildlife rescue centre.”

Wightlink Head of Retail Daniel Haynes added: “While we don’t normally encourage people to feed the seagulls, we made an exception in this case.

“Reece is a great member of our team and cares about the coastal environment and the wildlife that share our ports.”



