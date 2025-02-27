Close Menu
    Man smashes up EV in apparent protest against Elon Musk

    Martin WinterBy 2 Mins Read

    A man smashed up an electric car with a pole in an apparent bizarre protest against Elon Musk.

    Onlookers filmed the man, described as being in his 40s, taking a “big pole” to the $44,950 Polestar car.

    Before the attack in central Bristol, he was seen holding a homemade sign which said he was protesting against Musk, and his electric car company, Tesla, on Monday (24).

    Bizarrely, Polestar is a subsidiary of Volvo Car Group and Geely, a Chinese multinational company – a rival to Tesla not associated with Musk.

    Avon and Somerset Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, arson and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place but has since been released under investigation.

    Damage to the Tesla car in Kings Square Avenue, Bristol. (Pix via SWNS)
    A man smashing a Tesla car in Kings Square Avenue, Bristol. (Pix via SWNS)

    A local resident, who called police, said he heard a disturbance outside and initially thought it was fireworks.

    A video shows a man beating a window with a long white pole and a handmade sign is placed in front of the car. The man is then seen getting arrested once police arrive.

    The sign, which is written…. said: “Eleon Musk you have to pay for all that demolition and seven a trillion dollars for foundation wielka orkiestra świątecznej pomocy.

    “We don’t wonted nazis hejt [hate] and symbols!

    “You have to change name and symbol Tesla for “Renew Europ 2025”

    “Dis is a red cross symbol, all the NATO know that and all the word!”

    Police arresting the man who smashed a Tesla car in Kings Square Avenue, Bristol. (Pix via SWNS)
    A message for Elon Musk left on the Tesla car in Kings Square Avenue, Bristol. (Pix via SWNS)

    Wielka Orkiestra Świątecznej Pomocy (WOSP) is a Polish charity, also known as The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity, which collects funds for pediatric and elderly care.

    The onlooker added: “He wasn’t trying to run away — I thought, it must be some kind of protest,” the onlooker said.

    “I was shocked. When you’re trying to go to sleep on a Monday evening, the last thing you expect to hear is a guy smashing up a car.”

    Police are appealing for witnesses.

